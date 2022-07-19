Emerson India and TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) to set up a Centre of Excellence to boost sustainability efforts in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Emerson (NYSE: EMR), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to conduct sustainability research in partnership with TERI SAS, a trust set up by TERI as a not-for-profit research institute and granted the "deemed to be university" status by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Emerson Centre of Excellence for Sustainability studies will be set up at the TERI SAS premises in Delhi and will promote and strengthen research-based learning in key areas of sustainability and climate. This joint initiative will also help in producing a highly talented and informed pool of executives capable of taking on research studies in fields such-resources use and management, natural-human systems, policy and governance, environment and development and sustainability engineering and biotechnology.

An increasing number of corporations and research institutes are turning to India for research and development that will deliver high-impact solutions in areas of sustainability. Keeping this in consideration, leading corporations today are focusing their environment, social and governance (ESG) programs to support research initiatives through collaborative projects with educational institutes and academia. These institutions mainly focus on the challenges of achieving sustainable development by making a paradigm shift in research and education.

Speaking on the MoU, Amit Paithankar, Managing Director, Emerson Asia Pacific, said, "Emerson has been globally following our "Greening of, Greening by, and Greening with" framework to strategize and translate the purpose into ground-level, actionable sustainability initiatives. Research in sustainability has growing importance and companies have to align their ESG efforts towards the impending need for a sustainable future. We are excited about this partnership with a leading research institute like TERI SAS and we are confident that this will further our objective of achieving sustainable development and make the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable."

Michael H. Train, Chief Sustainability Officer, Emerson, said, "With this Centre of Excellence, we aim to create novel competent solutions for the reality that our future holds, and trying to create a more sustainable balance. This partnership will assist Emerson in implementing various environmental sustainability strategies across our ESG Spectrum and take strategic, well-informed decisions. Our current innovations and line of products put us in a privileged position to accelerate sustainable solutions for the future. It is important to convene, discuss, debate, and land on pathways to make progress and get real solutions deployed at scale."

"We are glad to be partnering with Emerson to set up the CoE in the area of sustainability. While this joint research initiative will benefit from Emerson's global expertise in the area, it will extensively leverage TERI SAS's cutting-edge, state-of-the-art research techniques and tools to boost sustainability solutions for India. In addition to this, TERI SAS will also draw from its extensive experience in sustainability working across sectors and practices in India," said by Dr Prateek Sharma Vice Chancellor of TERI SAS.

Emerson has chosen to partner and support the set-up and also provide the operating cost of the Emerson Centre of Excellence for Sustainability towards this objective as a part of a long-term collaborative relationship with TERI SAS, which will be reviewed on a periodic basis, based on the deliverables and outcomes achieved.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.

