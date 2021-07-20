EPLIMO by Vieroots being deployed in more hospitals - PK Das Hospital adopts innovative solution

Ottapalam (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): PK Das Institute of Medical Sciences, near Ottapalam, in Kerala has become the next multi-speciality hospital in India to offer the (http://eplimo.vieroots.com) EPLIMO Personalized Lifestyle Management solution pioneered in India by (https://vieroots.com) Vieroots Wellness Solutions, an innovative health-tech startup that was launched last year amid the pandemic's first wave.

Earlier, June this year, Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Thiruvalla, Kerala, had started offering EPLIMO. Vieroots' Founder & Chairman, Dr Sajeev Nair informed that the company is in talks with more hospitals across India to deploy this game-changing solution in healthcare.

(https://sajeevnair.com) Dr Sajeev Nair is the pioneer of Indian biohacking, renowned wellness evangelist, lifestyle coach, and wellness author. His recent bestseller, 'The Making of a Superhuman' familiarized developing countries like India with cutting-edge innovations in wellness like biohacking and personalized epigenetic lifestyle modifications, on which EPLIMO is based upon.

The launch event at PK Das Institute of Medical Sciences was attended by Member of Parliament VK Sreekandan; Rotary District Governor Rajasekhar Srinivasan, PK Das Hospital's Chairman & Managing Trustee Adv. Dr P Krishnadas, Chief Officer of Public Affairs & Communications V Sureshkumar, Vieroots CEO Aditya Narayan & COO Sajeev VP.

PK Das Institute of Medical Sciences (PKDIMS) is a state-of-the-art super-specialty hospital and medical college located near the banks of the river Nila at Vaniamkulam, near Ottapalam in Kerala. The hospital provides world-class healthcare in super-specialties including Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Neuro Surgery, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Neonatology & Plastic Surgery, as well as in several other general and speciality departments.

Founded by the eminent late academician PK Das who established the Nehru Group of Institutions in Tamil Nadu & Kerala, PKDIMS is also the medical education wing of the Nehru Group.

With more tie-ups happening with major hospitals, Vieroots is fortifying EPLIMO's presence in the mainstream healthcare community. Speaking after the launch of this tie-up at PKDIMS campus on Friday, 16th June, Vieroots CEO Aditya Narayan said EPLIMO is not only finding ready acceptance among discerning patients at these hospitals but also with their doctor community, as they readily realize the unique health benefits of EPLIMO Personalized Lifestyle Management.

Lifestyle diseases get their name from the simple fact that they are often triggered by lifestyle factors like overeating, inactivity, sleep loss, stress, pollution, smoking, alcohol, etc. Even when there are underlying genetic factors behind almost all such diseases, the trigger is often a faulty lifestyle that causes metabolic disorders that aggravate these lifestyle diseases.

There are over 200 such common lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, dementia, COPD, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, etc, which are the biggest killers every year. In fact, each of the Top 3 killers - Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases & Cancer, takes more lives than Covid-19 annually.

If faulty lifestyles are the triggers, it is only common sense that comprehensive lifestyle modifications can prevent the genetic triggers from getting pulled. This has been not just an assumption but a scientifically validated truth from numerous studies. While the medical community is well aware of this truth, prescribing lifestyle modifications is not part of a hospital's core activity as their hands are already full with treating people who have already developed such diseases.

In the Western world, especially in recent years, hospitals have started delivering lifestyle modification counselling and services also, as medical insurance companies there cover lifestyle modifications too. It will take time for such ideas to be implemented in India.

Meanwhile, Vieroots on its own had pioneered Personalized Lifestyle Management in India last year by launching EPLIMO, which runs genetic and metabolic assessments of each client to detect geno-metabolic chances for developing any of the hundreds of lifestyle diseases, and suggests Personalized Lifestyle Management spanning diet, nutrition, supplements, exercise, yoga, meditation, stress management, etc to keep such lifestyle diseases at bay.

This next-generation technology which so far was available in only a handful of developed countries will be available from PK Das Institute of Medical Sciences, from now on, thanks to Vieroots.

