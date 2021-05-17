EtherLite (ETL) to provide a stable and sustainable blockchain ecosystem

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Over the years, Blockchain Technologies have made many complicated and difficult choices, primarily for different ideologies. Earlier, due to very high network charges, slow transactions, and network congestion, DApp companies had to operate at their own expense.
Transactions used to take a long time to confirm, as DeFi was almost unstable for unpredictable high rates. But now with community support, in the past few months, these prominent issues are fixed on a speed-light basis. But still, the problem persists.
'EtherLite Foundation' has come up with a solution to the above problem by excluding the issues and getting benefited from Ethereum's existing infrastructure and provides a stable and sustainable blockchain ecosystem. The foundation has changed the power of the original chain and brings ETL currency into power which is the Proof of Stake version.
'EtherLite Foundation', is distributing utility tokens in the form of EtherLite (ETL) in compliance with EU Laws.
ETL kick-started its launch with a massive airdrop from May 01 till May 15. Now, Initial Bonding Curve Offering (IBCO) is scheduled from May 15 till June 30 and this Initial Coin Offering (ICO) will later be listed for public trading on International exchanges on July 01 this year.
Ariane Cardoso, Member, EtherLite Foundation says, "EtherLite guarantees to be a faster and immutable Blockchain Network as it is built on the Proof-Of-Stake consensus mechanism making it an extremely fast processing Blockchain network. It is extremely scalable churning fast block times ~5S AND 10,000+ TPS and supports technologies like WEB3 that gives it a high-throughput rate."
She further says that "This is an excellent opportunity for ETH holders to claim free ETL coins by simply entrusting ETH to their personal wallets, such as Meta Mask and another non-custodial, Ethereum's wallets. Like all other forks, users get a certain percentage of the ETL amount of their wallets. For users who keep ETH on the exchange, it depends on whether the branch is supported. If a user wishes to own ETL, it's a good idea to keep that ETH in Meta Mask or another wallet that controls your secret key.
Anyone who missed the AirDrop is advised to participate in The Biggest ICO of 2021, to ensure they are ahead of the curve."
To learn more about 'why' EtherLite is the next best thing that will happen to blockchain technology! Kindly visit: (https://etherlite.org/home)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
