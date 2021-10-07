Exclusiva offers affordable luxurious sarees globally

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/Heylin Spark): In recent years, the trend of shopping is changing and people now want the luxury to shop from their homes.

They want their products to be delivered to their homes with just a few clicks of their smartphones or laptops.

From luxurious looms to elegantly designed sarees, from designer pieces to handpainted marvels, Exclusiva offers the classiest and most glamourous six yards that epitomize grace and sophistication.

Exclusiva is a destination for affordable luxury sarees. The portal has a good mix of traditional pieces and very modern and ultra-chic designs that appeal to the current generation.

The Brand was awarded for "Manufacturing modern affordable luxurious sarees". Even amid Covid's fiscal impact, the brand grew at the rate of 780 % per month since its inception, which is so far the highest for any saree brand globally.

Pushkar Shukla, Managing Director of Exclusiva is an IIM Graduate, after working globally came back to India, looked upon this glocal potential and started "Exclusiva", the leading online marketplace for luxury sarees globally.

Presently there are no external funds involved, however seeking growth many institutes have approached Exclusiva, and they shall be choosing the right partner as and when required. "We aim to provide authentic fabrics, genuine weaves, and unique artwork to our clients who desire affordable luxury sarees. Our success is due to the hard work and involvement of one and all in the Exclusiva team - our weavers, designers, team members, vendors, and of course, our valued customers. We are always driven by a single vision of creating value for everyone in the supply chain, and that has helped us grow so fast in such little time." says Pushkar.

The company works with in-house designers to get admirable pieces online for their large domestic and international client base. "We are very driven by the Vocal for Local and Made in India campaigns. Through Exclusiva, we intend to take the Indian culture to a global level where the local artisans' intricate designs and hard work get their due recognition and price.

Most of Exclusiva's products are crafted to give an exclusive, luxurious feel to the wearer. It accentuates their charm and grace and is trendy enough to suit their modern lifestyle", says Pushkar. The affordable luxurious collection can be experienced and bought from (https://www.exclusiva.in).

