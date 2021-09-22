Expo 2020 Dubai appoints tripXOXO as an authorized ticketing partner in India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/SRV Media): Expo 2020 Dubai and tripXOXO have signed an agreement appointing tripXOXO as an authorized ticketing partner for this much-anticipated global mega-event.
Expo 2020 Dubai begins on October 1, 2021, and continues for 182 days until March 31, 2022.
Hailed as the most diverse World Expo in history, Expo 2020 will have something for every visitor, including exceptional entertainment and culinary experiences, innovation, architecture and culture, as well as presenting the world's most impactful global incubator for new ideas,while offering a powerful launch pad for businesses.
Official tickets can be purchased on (https://www.tripxoxo.com) starting 01st Aug, 2021.
Heena Javed Akhtar, Co-Founder of tripXOXO said, "Expo 2020 Dubai is a fantastic global event and offers something for everyone. With Dubai being a popular destination for Indians, we anticipate Indian business travelers, vacationers and students taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the whole world in one place and to experience the beacon of hope that Expo 2020 offers for a better future for all. There is something for everyone to engage with and enrich their curious minds. The six-month duration gives ample opportunity for people to plan their visit and we are here to assist them to get the most out of the experience."
