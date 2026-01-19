PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: The Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) has announced its newly elected office bearers for a two-year term from 2026 to 2028, reflecting a refreshed leadership structure for the natural stone sector in India. Mr. Ishwinder Singh has been elected President of the Federation, while Mr. Manoj Kumar Singh has been elected as General Secretary. The leadership team also includes: * Treasurer: Mr. Pramod Bhandari * Vice Presidents: Mr. Arun Malhotra, Mr. Kalith Bhandari, Mr. Sundar Somani, Dr. Harpal Singh Yadav, Mr. Gurushastri Math, and Mr. Shankarnarayanan * Joint Treasurer: Mr. Rakesh Rathi * Joint Secretaries: Ms. Ajita Joy, Mr. Kailash Singh Mertiya, Mr. Manish Poddar, Mr. Zaki Chakiwala, Mr. Kamal Khan, Mr. Naresh Bansal, Mr. Deepak Patel, and Mr. Devender Soni.

The Elections for the year 2026-2028 were held unanimously. While industry bodies often operate quietly, this election drew notable participation from stakeholders keen to see stronger coordination and advocacy for the sector. Commenting on his election, Mr. Ishwinder Singh said, "The granite and stone industry face both structural challenges and significant opportunities. Progress cannot be achieved by individual effort alone as it depends on collective strategy and discipline. Over the next two years, we intend to work more closely with stakeholders across the value chain to strengthen our industry's competitiveness." Mr. Manoj Kumar Singh added, "Taking on the role of General Secretary is both an honour and a responsibility. The sector is at a transition point where sustainability, regulatory clarity, and market expansion will shape its future. Our focus will be on practical solutions and stronger industry alignment rather than rhetoric."

About FIGSI Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) is an all India body having 1,600 members throughout the country, serving for the benefit of the Natural Stone Industry of India for the last 43 years. FIGSI conducts an International Stone Fair popularly known as STONA, once in 2 years. The Chief objective of the Federation is promotion of the Natural Stone Industries, which come under the category of Ornamental or Decorative building stones, like Granites, Marbles, Sandstones, Slates, Quartzite, and ancillary and auxiliary Industries of Machinery, Tools, Abrasives, Consumables related to stone Industries, and they conduct Conferences, workshops on each and every aspect of the Stone Industry. Established with a commitment to serve India's ornamental Stone Industries, Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) has been working since 1983 for their progress and scientific development as well as to remove obstacles to achieve rapid and constant growth. Over the years, it has created maximum awareness in the international stone markets for exotic Indian stones and brought continuous interaction between Indian ornamental stone industries and World Stone Trade. The principle objective of the Association is promotion of the Natural Stone Industry to the benefit of the members and the Nation. FIGSI endeavors to act as a bridge between Industry and the Government in bringing constant improvement in mineral regulation, policies, processes, systems and procedures. It proactively promotes upgradation of technology aimed at mine safety, productivity, cost efficiency and quality improvement.

The Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) has added a feather in its cap by becoming an ISO 9001:2008 certified organization. The ISO 9001:2008 certification signified that FIGSI's management systems and process related to service provision to its members and industry are in conformity with requirements of this international standard, and it reflects transparency and set process of functioning of FIGSI. For more information, please log in to: https://www.figsi.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864288/FIGSI_leadership_2026_28.jpg