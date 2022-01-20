Finnet Media clocks revenue of INR 10 crores within 1st year of its inception

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): Finnet Media, one of India's promising and young Talent Management, Video Production, and Influencer Marketing agencies has clocked revenues to the tune of INR 10 crores within the first year of its inception.

This marks a growth of over 200% for the agency in a period of 10 months. Finnet Media is closely working with upcoming social media influencers like Akshat Srivastava, Jay Kapoor, Sharan Hegde, Anushka Rathod, Anamika Rana, Caslynn, Shashank Udupa, Vedant Rusty, etc. and has assisted them with brand deals and collaborations.

Speaking on the stellar growth of the agency, Ayush Shukla, Founder - Finnet Media, said, "Finnet Media was born right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for us. With lockdowns being announced across the county, everyone was forced to stay at home hooked on to their devices. We started our journey with a small base of 2 influencers in January 2021. However, with the growing hunger of digital content, we have increased our influencer base and today have a bouquet of over 200 influencers. We have cracked over 100+ brand deals and collaborations over the past year that has helped us to achieve a revenue of INR 8 crores."

Understanding the post-pandemic era where all the events are going digital and brands are collaborating with digital influencers for promotions, the agency endeavours to win the influencers marketing and talent management of multiple up and coming social media influencers in the coming year. Ayush further added,"We have already charted a strong growth path for the year 2022 and are expecting to be at a revenue level of close to INR 20 crores by December 2022. Along with influencer marketing and talent management, the Finnet Team focuses on being the 360 Creative Catalysts for brands and influencers coming on board."

Through Finnet, Ayush enables individuals in becoming content creators and businesses in becoming brands. Talent Management, Influencer Marketing, Video and Content Production are just a few of the areas in which Ayush leads the young agency to succeed.

End to End Digital Influencer Marketing and Content AgencyHeadquartered in Bangalore, Finnet Media is assisting individuals and companies passionate about content creation in becoming a popular brand. Founded by Ayush Shukla in January 2021, be it Talent Management, Influencer Marketing, Video, or Content Production, are just a handful of things that Finnet thrives on.

Finnet Media was started by Ayush as an add-on venture along with this full-time job. The stellar growth witnessed in a short span motivated Ayush to establish Finnet Media as a full-grown agency by 2021.

The company also focuses on strategy research, content, overall ideation and applications basis the current trends and technology. Account Strategy, Content Planning Strategy, Direction & Positioning and being Creative Catalysts for brands and individuals are some key fortes of the Finnet Media team.

