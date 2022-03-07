FITT calls for Applications Rewolution- DST NIDHI Accelerator Program

You would like to read
- Chandigarh University and DST hosts Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam International Innovation Conclave
- Applications invited for POSOCO Power System Awards - 2022
- Online upskilling platform Scaler Academy launches "Forever" - a lifelong career accelerator program
- FreightFox is the only Indian startup chosen in 100+ Accelerator Global program
- Graphy unveils finalists for its first-ever Graphy Select Creator Accelerator Program
New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the industry interface organization managing startup incubation and acceleration at IIT Delhi, invites applications from women entrepreneurs under the NIDHI Accelerator Program sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.
The call is open till March 15, 2022, for women entrepreneurs working on technology-oriented startup ideas. The accelerator program "REWOLUTION" will provide comprehensive business mentoring and an opportunity for funding support of up to Rs. 5 lakhs to top selected teams. This Accelerator program will commence from April 2022 with a duration of 4 months, and the mentoring sessions will be held mainly on weekends.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor