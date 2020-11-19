FUN88 partners with Superstar OG for the Dota 2 Roster

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a successful stint with the latest edition of IPL, FUN88, a destination known for the best online sports content, related to all things Cricket, Football and the latest happenings in the world of sports, has decided to up its visibility by foraying in e-sports domain. With the aim to engage with e-sports enthusiasts across India and globally, Fun88 has expanded its horizon and has partnered with OG, a professional e-sports organization with a multi-year contract as their official partner on board for their Dota 2 roster.

OG's superstar roster has won The International (Dota 2's world championship esports tournament) in both 2018 and 2019. They are also the first to claim four Dota 2 Valve majors. This deal sees the e-sports team join forces in a strategic partnership that promises to bring fans closer to the Dota 2 action than ever before.

Working in close collaboration with OG, Fun88 aims to help Dota 2 e-sports enliven its ecosystem by creating additional value that will contribute to the sports' sustainability by optimizing community interactions and continuing to grow the sport with pre-play, real-time, and post-match insights.

"The OG Esports Dota 2 legacy is built on the values of Friendship, Trust, and Competitive Excellence. We are thrilled to welcome Fun88 to both e-sports and the OG Family. This signifies a great tie-up between the market leading online gaming brand and the TI back-to-back champions," said Juan M R Luna, CEO at OG.

"Just as our team belief 'Dream OG' and FUN88's brand slogan 'Live Your Dream', we are committed to partner together to ignite world-wide Dota 2 players and fans' passion and excitement to pursue their dreams," he further added.

"FUN88 is delighted to team up with OG's elite Dota 2 roster, which embraces the same core values and commitment to excellence as Fun88. We believe in partnerships that can boost and leverage esports' growing appeal across emerging markets like India- and this partnership will deliver that message across the world. E-sports represents a thriving trend in the Indian subcontinent which is one of the many of our target territories and we hope that we can grow our influence in these markets via this long-term association," said a Fun88 spokesperson.

Further adding, "We have an unswerving desire to develop premium e-sports content. Now we are working alongside the most engaging team in the in the entire e-sports ecosystem, we want to offer customers fresh and progressive ways to interact with the games they love."

Established in 2009, Fun88 has become the leading brand in online gaming offering one of the broadest portfolios of markets and odds across a variety of sports and leagues. With customer satisfaction and entertainment at its heart, it innovates a holistic experience via the latest technology and games alongside an impeccable and personalized customer service.

