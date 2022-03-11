Gadgetshieldz launches Jersey Skins on 11th March

You would like to read
- American Tourister and Virat Kohli celebrate his 5th anniversary as brand ambassador
- Unacademy's film with M S Dhoni inspires learners to pursue their dreams with perseverance
- India's power couple Virat-Anushka turn investors & brand ambassadors for plant-based meat brand, Blue Tribe
- Infinity learn by Chaitanya ropes in stylish opener Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador
- Infinity learn by Chaitanya ropes in otylish opener Rohit Sharma as its brand ambassador
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gadgetshieldz launched its latest collection of mobile skins, namely 'Jersey', under their phone skins range Skinnova on 11th March.
The official first-look poster was released almost a month ago through social media posts on their Instagram and Twitter pages.
The 'Jersey' mobile skin collection is an inspirational-based collection of mobile skins consisting of a combination of jersey numbers and colours of some of the most admired sportspersons by India's youth. The collection has phone skins of similar depictions of jerseys of sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar of the Indian Cricket Team, Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United FC and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain FC.
Mukesh Jain, CEO of Gadgetshieldz, says, "As a brand from India, we get to see the diversity of cultures synergising with each other here always. It's amazing. But, there's another amazing aspect that brings us all together: Our love for sports. People from almost every age group enjoy watching sports here, especially cricket and football. There's an immense amount of respect for sportspersons here. Hence, we thought, why not Jersey designs for our mobile skin range? And here we are, with six jersey skins of our favourite players!"
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor