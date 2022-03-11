Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd ventures into Ethanol and ENA at Nasik

Nasik (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): Ganesh Benzoplast Limited along with Singapore based Golden Agri International Enterprises Pte. Ltd., KN Agri Resources Ltd and other investors, through- Bluebrahma Clean Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd. - has ventured into production of Ethanol and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) by acquiring 100 per cent shareholding in an ongoing distillery in Nasik district of Maharashtra, Sagar Industries and Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. (SIDPL).

The Government of India has mandated the use of Ethanol by Oil marketing Companies to blend with petrol to make 'Clean Fuel'. Recently India has achieved 9 per cent Ethanol blending in petrol and has a target of 20 per cent Ethanol blending by 2025. While ENA is a good solvent, it is also used in the production of some lacquers, paints and ink for the printing industry, as well as in pharmaceutical products such as antiseptics, drugs, syrups, medicated sprays and as a key ingredient for making bottled liquor.

The facility has an existing capacity to produce 1,00,000 litres of ethanol / per day and is being upgraded to 1,60,000 litres of ethanol / per day by adding the latest technology in Multi pressure distillation and effluent treatment equipment. Approximately 50 per cent of the yearly production capacity has already been underwritten with orders in hand for 130 Lac Liters for petrol blending alone from HPCL, IOCL and BPCL and Reliance. Production has commenced on

26th February 2022, and supplies to the OMCs have commenced in the first week of March 2022.

Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Ramesh Pilani adds, "We are excited and pleased to foray into fast-growing Biofuel opportunity. Biofuels are one of the best near-term solutions to climate change. The Government plans to significantly reduce emissions with an emphasis on blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol by 2025. This opportunity is a perfect synergy with our existing business. We look forward to working along with consortium in this space".

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited is the leading independent Liquid Storage Tank (LST) provider, specializes in the storage and handling of liquid chemicals and oil products and has storage terminals at JNPT (Mumbai), Cochin and Goa. GBL is also in the business of manufacturing speciality chemicals, food preservatives and oil additives, having two numbers of factories at MIDC Tarapur (Maharashtra).

Golden Agri International Enterprises (GAIE) is a SUB-holding company related to Golden Agri-Resources (GAR). GAR, listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1999, is one of the world's largest seed to shelf agribusiness specializing in palm oil. The company manages about 536,000 hectares of plantations in Indonesia and, in 2021, produced 2.35 million tons of crude palm oil (CPO). In addition, the company has two production plants in Indonesia, manufacturing a combined 600,000mt of biofuels annually. Through its merchandising activities, the total sales volume is over 10 million tons. GAR has operations across 13 countries, and its products are delivered to more than 70 countries worldwide, including China, India and the USA, as well as various destinations in Europe and the Middle East.

Incorporated in 1987, K N Agri Resources Ltd. is an agro-based company involved primarily in the business of solvent extraction & oil refining and trading of various agro-commodities. The company has three strategically located plants in the state of Madhya Pradesh comprising of three solvent extraction plants, two oil refineries and one flour mill.

