Garment Technology Expo kicks up its 9th Edition in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI/PNN): Bengaluru is one of the most important silk and garment manufacturing hubs in India with more than 2000 garment manufacturers and exporters, employing more than 5,00,000 workers. Overseas buyers view Bengaluru as one of the prime locations for sourcing of value added garments. Total garment production here is valued over Rs.3,800 cr, of which 70 per cent is exported.

Today, most of the leading apparel brands have their manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and nearby districts like Bellary, Belgaum, Shimoga and Dharwad. Add to that the major textile-manufacturing hubs in Southern India are very well connected with Bengaluru. In the past few years, more than 11 apparel and textile parks have been announced, and many more are planned for coming years by the Govt. of Karnataka. All this makes Bengaluru a dominant garment manufacturing hub in India.

GTE has been fueling the manufacturing capabilities of the region since its maiden Bengaluru edition in 2006. We now stand at the threshold of GTE's 32nd edition, the 9th in Bengaluru, to be held from 8th-10th October at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds. This is South India's most comprehensive garment technology expo, showcasing anything and everything related to garment making. GTE is South Asia's biggest and most trusted brand for sourcing garment machinery and other manufacturing-related products and services. The biggest industry show covers all segments of the industry; right from the latest apparel technology to spares parts & consumables; from infrastructure set-up to latest processes & systems; from raw materials to trimmings & embellishments; from logistics & packaging solutions to testing and technical services. It aims to offer a complete sourcing platform to apparel manufacturers with world-class services.

GTE is known for displaying new product launches, innovations, technology upgrades, new materials, processes, and services for the garment and knitting industries in India. GTE is also the most favoured and visited show for building new relationships and business alliances through direct interaction between buyers and sellers. It is the most fertile ground for growth - of companies, brands, products and garmenting professionals.

According to Ricky Sahni, Joint Managing Director, GTE "This edition will have more than 200 brands and Companies participating from all over the World. This is the first show in Bengaluru after the pandemic and we are buoyed by the response from exhibitors and eager visitors. The show has a perfect mix of participants representing all segments of garment technology. Many new Companies are participating and launching their new automation for garment making. I am sure visitors will find it very useful."

According to Ambrish Chopra, Director, GTE "We are coming back to the heart of Bengaluru, at Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds. The show is bigger in term of number of participating brands and overall space compared to our last edition here. Timing of this show is perfect as industry is back on track and many factories are planning to expand or upgrade their manufacturing facilities. Apart from Bengaluru and nearby cities, we are also inviting Companies from nearby States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh."

The show is supported by many Garment Exporters Associations, domestic manufacturers and approved by the Ministry of MSME, Govt. of India. The Platinum Sponsor of the show is Geminy Industrial Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. The Company will be launching made in India industrial sewing machines. Co- sponsors IIGM, HCA, AM Automation Solutions, Ramsons, Mehala, Gauge International & many more leading companies will be displaying some of their latest product lines. One can expect leading technologies from the world over and a golden opportunity to see live demonstrations, helping you compare and choose the right solution for your manufacturing needs.

Having started in 2001 with 87 participants and managing 4700 visitors, the show has grown many folds through its journey of 31 editions of consistent patronage. The last edition of Garment Technology Expo (GTE, Delhi, 2022) was held in May 2022 at NSIC Okhla, New Delhi where prominent manufacturers and suppliers of garment machineries from various Countries participated.

The subsequent editions of GTE are GTE Ahmedabad (Gandhinagar) from March 2-4, 2023, followed by GTE Delhi-NCR from July 21st-24th, 2023 at Greater Noida.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)