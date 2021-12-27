GATE 2022 Exam: 5 mistakes to avoid to crack the exam in one go

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a one-time opportunity for the aspirants who seek admission in the engineering Masters's Program.

GATE exam is conducted once a year. For the year 2022, it will be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022. The result of the exam will be declared by 17th March 2022.

This year IIT Kharagpur will be the conducting body for the GATE exam and the duration will be of 3 hours. There have been slight changes made in the GATE 2022 AR Exam Pattern that is already notified.

While the aspirants burn their midnight oil to crack the exam. There are some mistakes they generally do that hinder them to crack the exam on the very first attempt.

Some of the mistakes that students must avoid are listed below.

1. Ignoring the college studies

Students while preparing for the GATE Exam 2022 ignore their college studies. If the college studies are not done side by side then students will encounter many topics as new.

This will act as a barrier for the GATE 2022 preparation.

2. Falling prey to peer pressure

Many students prepare for both IES and GATE Exams simultaneously under peer pressure even if they don't have an interest in one exam.

If the students prepare for both exams then there are rarely any chances for them to succeed. The syllabus for IES is very difficult and vast.

If the students are determined to crack their GATE exam then their focus should be on GATE.

3. Not giving sufficient GATE mock tests

To secure a good rank in the GATE 2022 Exam, giving the mock tests is equally important as preparing the syllabus.

Many students who aspire to crack the exam only prepare for it and don't give mock tests. This hinders them from cracking the exam.

Mock tests help to get the jest of the examination that students will encounter on the actual day of the exam. So, students need to take the mock tests. Students can also plan their Gate 2022 Exam with Oswaal previous year-solved question papers for GATE 2022 Exams. Students will get different learning aspects there like:

* 12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations

* 2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.

* Blended Learning (Print and online support)

* Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt

* GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise

* GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis

* GATE Score Calculation

* Mind Maps and concept learnings

Here is the recommended link for previous year solved question papers for GATE examination 2022 click here (https://oswaalbooks.com/collections/competitive-entrance-exams/Gate-Books?utm_source=ANI+Online+PR & utm_medium=Advertorial+25+Dec+ & utm_campaign=GATE+2022+Exam)(https://bit.ly/32hGWHX)

4. Not preparing short revision notes for the GATE exam

Many students extensively prepare for the GATE Exam throughout the year. But, when it comes to cracking it they don't score a good rank.

One of the considerable reasons behind this is not preparing revision notes. If the students don't have revision notes handy then they can't reflect easily on their weak areas.

5. Lack of focus or carrying unnecessary stress

There have been various instances observed in which no matter how hard the students prepared but still they were unable to perform up to the mark in the GATE 2022 exam.

The main reason behind this is unfocussed mind or unnecessary stress. Students don't faith in their preparation that puts them in the ocean of self-doubt.

Students should remain focused on their goals and work religiously towards them.

Final Thoughts

There are approximately 40 days left for the upcoming GATE 2022 exam.

Students should avoid these mistakes to get a better and a higher rank in the GATE exam. Except for these mistakes if the student has thoroughly prepared for the exam then he/she will surely score a good rank.

For all the latest updates stay tuned. All the Best for the upcoming exam!!

