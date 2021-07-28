Get your hands on the best DSLR camera on EMIs starting Rs. 1,099 from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering DSLR cameras on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,099. Those looking to buy a new DSLR camera can check out the EMI schemes, and purchase their favourite camera online on the EMI Store.
Customers can browse from best-selling (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/dslr-camera.html) DSLR camera brands like Sony and Nikon, and select a camera that suits their requirement and budget. By purchasing on the EMI Store, shoppers get a host of benefits like zero down payment and quick home delivery without any additional costs. One can bring home the best DSLR camera without worrying about the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/camera-and-accessories.html) camera price.
Some of the latest DSLR cameras currently available on the EMI Store are:
Sony E-mount DSLR lens on EMIs starting Rs. 1,099
Sony E-mount E 50 mm lens on EMIs starting Rs. 2,199
Sony 16-50 mm lens on EMIs starting Rs. 4,899
Sony 24.2 MP DSLR lens on EMIs starting Rs. 18,249
Customers can shop online from over 1,000 Indian cities on the EMI Store. These include metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata.
Pay for your DSLR camera affordably in convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months, and avail door-step demo of select products.
You can order online from the EMI Store in 4 easy steps:
Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.
Choose the DSLR you want to purchase and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.
At the payment page, add your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.
A confirmation of purchase will be sent to you and the ordered item will be home delivered.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.
Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.
Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit: (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) /or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
