GigaCars catalogs over 2000+ cars in 3D by partnering with HelloAR

GigaCars has seen tremendous results in terms of increased sales and a better overall brand experience by using 3D technology

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/PNN): GigaCars, the country's first park-and-sell marketplace, has partnered with (https://helloar.io) HelloAR to give used-car buyers an immersive experience by using augmented reality (AR) technology.

With this technology, buyers can see a 3D representation of the car they're interested in, as well as get a 360-degree view of the interior and exterior.

This feature allows buyers to view the car from different angles and perspectives, giving them a more complete picture of the car before they make a purchase. Plus, the experience is fun and interactive, which makes the whole process more enjoyable.

GigaCars is the first used car startup in India to use the AR technology with no digital modifications to provide complete transparency to the buyers since inception.

The startup has built a studio set-up where an individual car can be cataloged in a span of 10 to 15 minutes using HelloAR's platform. By using HelloAR, Giga Cars is able to create a realistic experience for potential customers that allows them to explore a car before making a purchase.

The company constantly updates the catalog as new cars are added. So far, Giga Cars has cataloged 2000+ cars and has racked up half a million views on these cars. The total user interaction time on these cars is 5,000+ hours.

This makes this studio set-up an invaluable asset for keeping the catalog up-to-date and providing potential customers with the most realistic and immersive experience possible. This is a huge advantage for Giga Cars, as it allows the company to speed up the car-buying process and provide a more personalized experience for each customer by giving them a realistic idea of a car's condition, without having to physically inspect it.

With the advent of emerging technologies, the automotive industry is rapidly evolving. There is a growing trend of using 3D immersive technology in the used car segment in India. These technologies allow users to blur the lines between the physical and virtual world. There are various applications of 3D immersive technology in the automotive industry, ranging from product design and development to marketing and sales. Overall, these technologies have the potential to revolutionize the used car segment in India.

Naveen Sarawgi, Founder of GigaCars, said, 'HelloAR's 360 degree immersive photography has added a new dimension to online used car sales. The immersive catalog has led to happier customers making quick purchasing decisions. We look forward to scaling this up with HelloAR.'

We're thrilled to have partnered with GigaCars," said HelloAR Founder, Suresh K. "GigaCars is a cutting-edge company that is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the used car industry. We share their vision of creating unique customer experiences that go beyond the traditional car-buying experience. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership by pushing the envelope and exploring new ways to create even more amazing customer experiences.

