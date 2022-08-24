Global creative studio, Mikros Animation to display the prowess of Indian animation artists at KAM Summit 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mikros Animation is joining the Kids, Animation & More (KAM) Summit as it returns for the third edition in fantastic form with a physical event. Mikros Animation, a Technicolor Creative Studio, is proud to be a Support Partner at the KAM Summit 2022. The summit is on August 26, 2022, at the Sahara Star Sapphire, Mumbai, India.

Organized by Animation Xpress, the conference has emerged into an industry benchmark and a salient hub for meeting professionals from the animation industry in India. Animation is an exciting, continuously growing discipline in content creation, and events such as the KAM Summit pave the way for industry professionals to view animation from multiple perspectives and broaden the audience. This, along with the exponential growth in the children's content ecosystem through increased consumption of content on TV, YouTube and other online platforms, as well as on OTT services, ensure the future of animation is bright. Mikros Animation is a leading global CGI animation studio in this sphere, and partner to the biggest studios on projects such as Star Trek: Prodigy, Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight, Dragons: The Nine Realms, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and Ozi: Voice of the Forest.

The KAM Summit 2022 is themed 'Celebrating the New Dawn' and will explore, evaluate, and envision values, beliefs, avenues, technologies, strategies, intent, and new levels of purpose in the animation industry. Indian and international industry veterans and media leaders will highlight the progress of the animation industry, the new trends, evolution of NFTs, metaverse, adoption of virtual workstations, skill gaps and much more. In that spirit, Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor India, Russell Tracy Jr., Head of Creative Operations, Mikros Animation and Manoj A. Menon, Creative Director, Mikros Animation are on the advisory board of the summit.

As a leader in the Indian Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) industry, Biren Ghose is also a jury member for the Ann Awards, India's premiere full-scale animation awards where the best in the business will be recognised and honored. He shared, "As Indian animation is now a global phenomenon, I believe that recognition of excellence in our industry such as the Ann Awards showcases the progression of our storytelling prowess. I am looking forward to the translation of new ideas into enchanting interpretations on screen. Our craft is all about skills and talent. The Mikros Animation creative team and I are looking to join the bustle with the anticipation and excitement that comes from meeting the participants and winners."

Manoj A. Menon, who will be presenting some key insights at the panel 'Indian voices from overseas,' said, "I'm really excited for this chance to connect with industry colleagues in person. There is a lot to discuss with the growth we've seen in animation made in India and the KAM Summit is a great place to be to reflect on this growth and explore the industry's potential." The summit will also feature Sandeep Sharma, Head of Academies - Technicolor India, speaking at a panel on 'People factor in the new-world animation', bringing his breadth of experience with training talent to the session.

Mikros Animation remains dedicated to diversity and inclusion within the industry, and hires talent from across India for roles on exciting global projects. We are always looking for talented individuals to join the team, and welcome passionate animators to apply to open roles here: (https://www.mikrosanimation.com/en/people-and-culture/careers)

For more information and to attend the conference, visit the event website by clicking (https://kidsanimationandmore.com)

Mikros Animation is a global CGI animation studio located in Paris, Montreal, Los Angeles, Bangalore and London, offering front end services through to final picture for feature, long-form episodic and traditional episodic animation. Thanks to our global capabilities, we adapt our scale to always serve every project in the best possible way.

We believe great animation is about making connections with real people. To ignite connection and to make images unforgettable, we unite with filmmakers to tell their stories. We embrace our clients' creative ideas in our culture of collaboration, making our studios the home of the projects we are entrusted with. We help filmmakers define and develop their vision from script up to screen to make every project a unique one. We craft striking CG animation, and we create characters that connect with audiences on an authentic and emotional level, at the highest creative quality and best price possible.

In less than ten years, Mikros Animation has contributed to ten released feature animations and to numerous high-quality episodic shows for the world's best-known animation studios, either as creative studio, line producer or executive producer. Mikros Animation has also produced more than 250 hours of programming, broadcast by notable channels including Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, TF1, France TV, Gulli, M6, Gloob, and Super RTL. Our episodic content airs and streams globally, in over 180 countries.

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company driven by one purpose: the realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. We inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work. Our award-winning teams of artists and technologists' partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere.

No idea is too ambitious for us to create to an incredibly high standard. Technicolor Creative Studios provides World Class production expertise in Film, Episodic, Gaming, Advertising and Experiential Marketing.

