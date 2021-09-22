Global IT Firm, MOURI Tech to hire 10,000 in the next 3 years

You would like to read
- MOURI Tech appraised at CMMi Level 5, attains highest maturity level in delivery of services
- Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as Head of Technology to lead product innovation
- By 2027, global water filtration industry expected to reach USD 50 billion: Anil Nagabhushan
- Pawan Singh Chauhan explains how India is opening new windows for engineering aspirants
- LTI appoints the new Chief Financial Officer
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MOURI Tech, a global enterprise IT solutions provider, announced its commitment to contribute to the creation of job opportunities in India, a total of 10,000 new jobs in the next 3 years across domain and locations.
Out of this, the first set of 2000 new jobs will be in the FY year 2021-2022.
These commitments are meant to provide the additional capacity required for the anticipated business growth over the longer term. The Company's current count stands at 3,500 employees, a 20% jump from the start of the FY. The company offers award winning AI Solutions under its flagship brand AuraSuite.ai
MOURI Tech offers multi-domain IT solutions across the industries and has a wide range of innovative products for its customers. In order to meet the ever-growing demands, company realized the need to develop a workforce that is future-ready.
The company plans to hire experienced Mid to Sr. level IT professionals as well as fresh graduates through exhaustive campus drives, job-mela programs, and social media handles. Keeping the pan India reach in mind, MOURI Tech is planning to expand its footprint in tier two cities as well and aggressively hire for majority of new jobs.
The company is witnessing growing businesses across AI, RPA, Digital Transformation, and other segments. New jobs are also getting created in the latest technology stack such as Data Sciences (Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML)), Cyber Security, Infrastructure, and Cloud solutions to automation. The hiring will definitely help Global and Indian customers to accelerate digital transformation with faster execution.
"These are tough times - When COVID-19 situation posed tremendous challenges; but also gave the opportunity to refine and reshape on our commitment to being consistent and flexible. Consistent to serve better and flexible to our customer needs. The smaller Indian cities are IT Talent Hubs yet to be explored fully, so we choose to expand by adding thousands of new jobs in these cities," says Global CEO of MOURI Tech, Anil Yerramreddy.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor