VMPL New Delhi [India], October 30: The prestigious Global Leaders Forum 2026, powered by Heylin Spark, was successfully held on 28 September 2026 at the iconic Homerton College, University of Cambridge, London. The event brought together an exceptional gathering of global leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and visionaries from across the world, creating a powerful platform for dialogue on leadership, innovation, and global development. The forum highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and forward-thinking leadership in shaping a sustainable and progressive future. It featured insightful discussions on key global issues, with leaders sharing their perspectives on economic growth, social responsibility, technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation. Industry pioneers and changemakers from diverse sectors participated, exchanging ideas and experiences aimed at driving impactful change across borders. The forum underscored the growing importance of global cooperation and visionary leadership in today's dynamic world.

Heylin Spark is a global brand strategy, public relations, and corporate communications firm that partners with businesses, founders, executives, and institutions to sharpen brand positioning, increase visibility, and build a stronger international footprint. Operating across the UK, Asia, and Europe, it delivers strategic communications, reputation management, media relations, international PR, market-entry advisory, business expansion consulting, and global brand development. By integrating brand strategy with corporate communications, Heylin Spark helps organisations uncover growth opportunities, forge high-value international relationships, and enter new markets with clarity and credibility. The firm also creates access to senior-level networking, leadership forums, business summits, and strategic engagements that connect entrepreneurs, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts. Combining advisory depth, global communications capability, and relationship-building, Heylin Spark enables businesses to build trust, extend their reach, and grow sustainably across markets.

The forum brought together an eminent gathering of distinguished guests, speakers, and accomplished professionals, including Colin Crooks MBE; Jaideep Prabhu, Professor, University of Cambridge; Suyash Bhatt, CEO, Global Education Lab; Meera Vadher, Former Special Advisor to the UK Prime Minister; N. Sarah Arden, PhD, Founder & Principal Advisor, Cambase Group; Timothy Vinopal; and Dr Outi Blackburn, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Management, Anglia Ruskin University. Other distinguished speakers included Neeraj Bansal, Partner and Head India Global and Leader Infra & RE - Risk Advisory, KPMG in India; Shekhar Jagtap, Advocate, Sentinel of the Bar; Abhishek Gupta, CEO & Founder, GIDE AI; Niki Mehra Madan, Global Influencer & Digital Creator; Dr. Senbagam Raja, Founder & CEO, Quantum Lasers; Sanjeev Kumar, Founder & CEO, SunScope Group; G. Mohamed Asraf, Founder and CEO, Ask Asraf International and Dr Om Prakash Prasad, Consultant Neurologist, Opneurocure Pvt Ltd.

The event recognised accomplished professionals for their contributions across innovation, law, public service, and business leadership. Kshitij Gupta, Head of Marketing & Communications and Director, Chhappan Bhog Foods Pvt. Ltd., was recognised for Excellence in Redefining India's AI-Led Heritage Food Innovation; Pawan Reley, Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India, received the Distinguished Legal Contribution & Public Service Award for his Contribution to Law, Justice & Society; Neeraj Bansal, Partner and Head India Global and Leader Infra & RE - Risk Advisory, KPMG in India, was recognised for Excellence in Global Business Leadership & Strategic Growth and Dr. Naveen Talwar, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon & Medical Director, Nivaan Pain Clinics, was recognised for Excellence and Innovation in HealthCare.

The Global Leaders Forum 2026 concluded on a high note, celebrating excellence, inspiring leadership, and fostering global collaboration. The event further reinforced its stature as a premier international platform for recognising impactful contributions and honouring visionary leaders across industries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)