Globals partners with Axelor to offer Cloud based ERP, BPM & Low Code Platform for Business Apps to its customers in South Asia and Middle East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI/GIPR): (https://globalsinc.com) Globals Inc., a leading cloud-based technology solutions multinational company, based out of Bangalore, India, today announced that it has partnered with Axelor SAS, a leading ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and BPM (Business Process Management) based on a hybrid Low Code platform Headquartered in France.

With this partnership, Globals will help its customers increase their efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation journey by taking advantage of Axelor's powerful "No Code, Low Code" ERP, CRM, and BPM solutions.

Globals with its focus on Defence, Government, and SMBs, has successfully implemented ERP and CRM solutions to several customers in India & outside and has introduced business process automation for a wide range of functions within the organization such as HR, Payroll, Finance & Accounting, Assets, Inventory, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, and more.

With Globals focus now in India, Middle East, and South Asia, this partnership will be focussed on introducing Axelor's platform suite to Public Sector and Small & Medium Businesses in a hybrid environment, where customers can continue to pay for the services on a subscription model and can still deploy it in hybrid cloud infrastructures or on-premises.

Axelor's global clientele includes Thyssenkrupp, Stellantis, CDiscount, French Government, Trenitalia, and more.

"It was a well-thought decision to partner with Axelor to introduce its products in India & neighbouring markets, given the rising concern for data governance, and most importantly helping our customers implement ERP & BPM at a record pace given that Axelor is a no-code, low code platform," said Suhas Gopinath, Chief Executive Officer of Globals.

"Versatility of the Axelor platform makes it one of the best alternatives to traditional ERPs and also in a cost-sensitive market like India, it was important to offer industry-specific deployment options to our customers which Axelor made it possible," said Amruta Desai, Chief Strategy Officer of Globals.

"We are pleased to partner with Globals and this partnership will help Axelor expand its footprints in emerging, hyper growing markets like India which is adopting digital solutions at a rapid pace post-pandemic," said Laith Jubair, CEO of Axelor "We look forward to working closely with the Globals team as we mutually accelerate our growth in India"

"I wish to congratulate the two dynamic partners, Axelor and Globals, for their agreement today. By working together on high-level digital solutions, Globals and Axelor are providing an excellent and concrete contribution to the improvement of business cooperation between French and Indian companies in the IT areas." said the Consul General of France in Bangalore Thierry Berthelot in whose presence the partnership agreement was executed by Globals and Axelor at the World Trade Center, Bangalore today.

MarketsandMarkets, a global research firm estimates the global cloud ERP market size is expected to grow from USD 45.3 billion in 2020 to USD 101.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the cloud ERP industry include growing demand among enterprises to improve operational efficiency and streamline business processes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. According to Statista, spending of the enterprise software market in India was around estimated to be 7.42 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. The significant increase in spending compared to 2019 was attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which accelerated the process of digitalization for many companies.

Globals:

Globals is a leading IT solutions company focussed on Cloud-based Enterprise Applications for industries such as Defence, Education, Government, and SMEs. Globals solution offerings include ERP, CRM, Cybersecurity, and Mobility Solutions. With its customers spanning across sizes from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Globals solutions is trusted by hundreds of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud-based application and support, helping business accelerate their digital transformation journey. Globals is a Great Place to Work® certified organization and has been Deloitte Fast50 company and was featured by The Economist as one of the world's fastest-growing technology companies.

Axelor:

Axelor is the publisher of the hybrid Open Source platform dedicated to business applications that combines a Low-code/No-code BPM with more than thirty business applications: ERP, CRM, sales management, HR, Inventory, Production, Project management, Accounting... The platform is used in several sectors of activity: Manufacturing Industries, Ministries, Service companies, Consulting firms, Training organizations, and more...

The integrated BPM and the low-code platform can model any type of business process and generate a functional application that integrates with existing with the library of business apps.

