PNN New Delhi [India], January 31: GoSats, an asset-based rewards company, today announced a comprehensive integration with Flipkart SuperCoins. This strategic integration extends Flipkart's loyalty currency into asset-linked and high-utility use cases, allowing users to utilise SuperCoins for Bitcoin rewards and Digital Gold purchases on the GoSats platform. The integration marks a definitive shift in the loyalty landscape, establishing a "Loyalty-to-Wealth" bridge where SuperCoins are utilised for asset-backed rewards rather than traditional consumption. To simplify user adoption, the partnership enables direct wealth creation: users can convert up to 50 SuperCoins per month into Sats (Bitcoin) to "stack" assets before points expire, or redeem SuperCoins to receive a flat 20% discount on 24K Digital Gold purchases (up to INR 5000 per month).

Beyond investments, the collaboration enhances day-to-day financial utility. Users can burn SuperCoins to avail a 20% discount (up to INR 50 per month) on utility bill payments and select brand vouchers. The integration also allows exclusive platform privileges to power users to upgrade to its highest reward tier, the GoSats Elite Card, at a 50% discount (up to ₹500 per month). GoSats has announced a special campaign starting January 28th to celebrate this launch. Running for a period of 90 days (or until stocks last), this initiative allows users to unlock cumulative benefits worth over ₹15,000 across digital gold, bill payments, and platform upgrades during the campaign period.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr Mohammed Roshan, Co-founder & CEO of GoSats, said, "We are witnessing a paradigm shift where loyalty points are no longer just for saving on the next purchase, but for building long-term wealth. By integrating with Flipkart SuperCoins, we are introducing a Loyalty-to-Wealth use case that enables Bitcoin-curious Gen Z and Millennial users to explore asset-backed rewards without deploying direct capital. This initiative enables users to actively utilise their SuperCoins for asset-linked rewards such as Bitcoin and Digital Gold instead of letting unused points lapse" This collaboration targets both "Bitcoin-curious" users looking to explore asset-backed rewards without upfront cash deployment and "power users" seeking higher utility for their SuperCoin balances. By enabling the conversion of points into 24K Digital Gold and Bitcoin, GoSats aims to position loyalty programs as a gateway to financial inclusion and passive saving.

About GoSats: GoSats is an innovative financial platform that converts everyday spending into investments in valuable asset classes. Therefore, it provides a unique opportunity for passive savings and wealth creation. To learn more about GoSats, please visit - https://gosats.io