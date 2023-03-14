Green imprints on time: Kapas Paduka's sustainable shoes make a positive impact on the planet

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsReach): The sustainable eco-friendly shoe company Kapas Paduka aims to balance social progress, environmental protection, and economic growth while still delivering for the needs of the present generation without compromising the needs of future generations.

With a collection of footwear that is not only fashionable and comfortable but also ethically produced and environmentally conscious, it is an appreciative brand that believes in the coexistence of fashion and sustainability. They are committed to reducing waste, encouraging circularity, and educating customers about the value of making thoughtful purchases.

Geeta, Nitu Deka and Chetan Verma from Agra, and Guwahati, which launched on the auspicious occasion of International Women's Day. The shoes are made of natural, eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and cork, are long-lasting, and are less harmful to the environment than fast fashion.

Kapas Paduka offers eco-friendly materials for the shoes such as Organic Cotton, Hemp, Jute, Recycled Plastic, and Cork. They emphasize durability and longevity so that the shoes can be worn for years rather than being discarded in a short time.

Instead of animal hides, the Kapas Paduka plant-based leather shoes have become a successful alternative to animal leather owing to increasing concerns for animal welfare and the negative environmental impact of animal agriculture. These shoes are fashioned using materials extracted from cactus, mushrooms, or pineapple leaves.

As a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional manufacturing techniques, the use of recycled cotton in the production of sneakers is growing in popularity. For this reason, Kapas Paduka is taking care of such a process and using it to create premium lifestyle cotton sneakers or canvas cotton sneaker shoes that will shortly be unveiled.

Cork is a popular choice for Kapas paduka footwear due to its strength, versatility, and lightweight. It is an excellent choice for athletic or everyday shoes as it also provides comfort and support for the feet. Plant-based cork leather sneakers are made with cork as the prime component of the upper and a cork insole. Cork is a renewable resource derived from the bark of cork oak trees and tends to be sustainable and eco-friendly.

The recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET), often found in plastic bottles, is used in the production of Kapas Paduka's PET shoes. In these lifestyle shoes, the upper part as well as other parts like the soles, laces, and linings are made of the RPET material. Compared to conventional materials, the use of RPET material in shoes can also provide durability and water resistance. By using the RPET shoes, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is reduced.

Most importantly the sneakers with anti-bacterial foam lining are one of a kind of foam material used as the inner lining of sneakers that is treated with an anti-bacterial agent. The purpose of this treatment is to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms, that can cause odors, staining, and other problems. This type of foam is used in Kapas Paduka's sneakers designed for athletic or high-performance activities, as well as in casual shoes, to promote hygiene and comfort.

Another fantastic collection from Kapas Paduka is the biodegradable range made from a material including natural fibers, such as cotton or hemp, as well as bioplastics made from renewable resources like corn or sugar which naturally decompose in the environment. Compared to traditional shoes made from synthetic materials, these shoes are created to decrease waste and minimize the negative impact on the environment.

The extraordinary and distinctive Green EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) soles used in the Kapas Paduka shoe soles are fashioned from eco-friendly or green versions of the foam substance EVA and are employed because of its lightweight, cushioning, and water resistance features. Green EVA soles can promote sustainability and eco-friendliness efforts by reducing the environmental impact of shoe production.

Additionally, they collaborate with ethical and environmentally friendly manufacturers to ensure that each pair of shoes is created with respect for fair work practices and leaves the least amount of a carbon footprint.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)