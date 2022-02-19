greytHR features in G2's Best Software List 2022

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/PNN): Greytip Software, makers of the HR platform (https://www.greythr.com/)greytHR, announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards in the HR Software category. The company received placement in two lists: HR Products and India Sellers.
Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology businesses need to reach their potential.
This is the first time greytHR appears on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year. The recognition results from the company's endeavour to develop user-friendly and affordable HR tools that help organisations be healthy and productive.
"I am proud to say that greytHR, our HR automation platform, is now a trusted name in the category. We have put in a lot of focus on offering a complete, accurate and reliable solution," said Girish Rowjee, Co-founder and CEO of Greytip Software.
"Apart from the greytHR platform and services, we have created an ecosystem consisting of a strong community, an HR academy, extensive online resources, a partner network, and alliances with the best in the industry," added Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder & CTO of Greytip Software.
G2's annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year.
Greytip Software is an HR software company serving global SME businesses through a cloud HR platform - greytHR. The greytHR platform is a popular cloud HR & Payroll software with 15,000-plus customers and 15 lakhs-plus users. The platform offers 40-plus tools in areas like Core HR, payroll, leave and attendance, statutory compliances, expense claims, employee self-service and much more. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Greytip has branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Dubai.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
