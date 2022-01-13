Gurugram siblings excel in national equestrian championship in Mumbai

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/Mediawire): As someone rightly said that youth is the power of the nation, for it is them on which the future of the country lies.
Time and again, India has proved that it's a country with exceptionally talented youth. Taking this legacy forward, (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bn5aM6fC_ZBtvpmN2iVQQ) Sanya Sharma & (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFhf_GFku8eqr6mAg8Imx5A) Rishabh Sharma of 12 and 16 years respectively from Gurugram, Haryana, have recently achieved a fabulous milestone in the Junior National Equestrian Championship.
Through her utmost diligence and efforts, (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bn5aM6fC_ZBtvpmN2iVQQ) Sanya Sharma, a young & talented girl, proudly bagged a Bronze Medal while riding in the Junior Show Jumping (Team) & Accumulator (Individual), Children II Category in the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC 2021). This incredible competition was held at the Grand Amateur Riders Club between 20th December to 30th December 2021. It is worth noting that the Amateur Riders' Club is amongst the biggest and most lavish horse-riding clubs situated at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, India.
& lt;Combined Video & gt;
After proudly securing the third rank in both the categories, (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bn5aM6fC_ZBtvpmN2iVQQ) Sanya said, "I am really excited about the win. It has been a year-long preparation for JNEC 2021 & it feels proud to win the two bronze medals in my first national event. I was thinking to give my best. My best would have anyway fetched me a medal. It is about your performance & I was clear in my head that there was no need to feel any pressure. It is all about focusing on myself. Medals are decided on the event date not before that."
Similarly, her dexterous brother (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFhf_GFku8eqr6mAg8Imx5A) Rishabh Sharma also proudly participated in iconic JNEC 2021 in Young Rider -Take your own line & Show Jumping event respectively. Having participated for the first time in the Junior Nationals in Young Category, (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFhf_GFku8eqr6mAg8Imx5A) Rishabh's performance in the tournament surpassed the expectations of both the audience and fellow riders.
"As it was my first year in the Junior Nationals in Young Category where the best riders from the whole country come, I was thrilled to compete with other fellow riders who were aged between 18-21 & I was overwhelmed with my performance at the national event. I must thank my coaches & family for their continuous support. (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFhf_GFku8eqr6mAg8Imx5A) Rishabh said"
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFhf_GFku8eqr6mAg8Imx5A) Rishabh who is a founder of (http://www.onestepforward.in) Onestepforward, a social support initiative is contributing to social welfare issues to transform lives by raising funds for the deserving underprivilege students. His fundraising programs to provide footwear to underprivilege children in Uttar Pradesh. Rishabh's recent campaign to raise INR 5.25 Lakh from corporates and through crowdfunding platforms to sponsor the education of an aspiring engineering student (https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-ankit-kumar-55?utm_source=whatsapp & amp;utm_medium=fundraisers-title) Ankit Kumar who got admission in a top ranked engineering college in Delhi after clearing his JEE exams.
