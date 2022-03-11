Hafele launches strong, versatile and creatively workable Terra Quartz surfaces for wide array of home applications

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Terra, the latest addition under the (https://bit.ly/35TEfOe) Hafele Surfaces brand, defines all that is "Hafele" - it comes with our promise of exceptional German quality; our legacy of understanding kitchens; our expertise in engineered stone materials; and our commitment to service. It is a Quartz dominated surface range (with a 20 mm thickness) that is immensely strong, versatile and creatively workable for a wide array of home applications.
While kitchen countertops take a prominent spot in this list of applications, Terra also creates possibilities in Wall-cladding, Kitchen backsplashes and Bathroom countertops across the home. This surface can also find an ideal space in Office reception counters, Restaurant bar counters or even backsplashes and wall-claddings in hotel lobbies and rooms.
The surfaces are food-grade safe and extremely easy to clean, maintain and use. They come with a uniform and high colour consistency owing to the patented Breton Technology. Due to the inherent properties of quartz, Terra surfaces are non-porous as well as anti-bacterial, making them 100 per cent safe, hygienic and long-lasting. They are also extremely immune to varying temperatures and do not decompose or change character when exposed to anything too hot or too cold.
Terra offers 7 elegant yet contemporary colours that add to the versatility of this range. Each colour has a soul and unique characteristic of its own. Be it the woody feel of Cinnamon or the minimalistic tones of Alba White; be it the enamour and poise of Moonwhite or the decadent details of Vena Oro; be it the pastel warmth of Eggnog, stormy depth of Cinder Grey or the serenity of Himalayan White - every colour has the potential to individualize your style, expression and imagination.
Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories.
The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.
Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.
