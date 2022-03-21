Happiness India Project: Initiative to make India happier launched on occasion of World Happiness Day

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): Happiness India Project, India's most extensive citizen contact program, launched on 20th March 2022, on the occasion of World Happiness Day. Aimed at making India a happier nation and bringing its rating from 136 to the top 100 in the Happiness Index by 2023.

Over the past few years, India has been going through a phase of transformation affecting its overall Happiness Index. Whether it is coping with issues like lack of awareness about mental well-being, the effect of technological and lifestyle changes on the younger generation, or pressure to conform to societal norms, the 1.3 billion citizens of the nation are suffering one way or another. Thus, leading to 136 ranking in the global Happiness Index.

To tackle this poor state of affairs in India and its global Happiness Index ranking, founder Shweta Shalini and co-founder of Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, Roshan Roddrigues, have curated the Happiness India Project. To bring all the stakeholders to work together and converge their efforts towards making India happier in a real sense.

"The program will improve emotions of happiness amongst all Indians by creating engagement and empowerment among all strata of society. It will bring the audited vision of what brings happiness to India", shares Evangelist of Happiness India Project & Spokesperson of BJP, Shweta Shalini.

Happiness India Project is an application direct towards culminating as much citizen engagement as possible to improve the happiness quotient in India. The citizen engagement application will cater to the widespread Indian masses through increasing awareness and conducting happiness sessions.

The project aims to converge various Indian stakeholders like counselors, the government, companies, psychologists, NGOs, mental health professionals, therapists, etc. To enable widespread awareness and availability of happiness activities and modules. Directed towards various segments of the society like school children, housewives, working professionals, rural population, and retired citizens relish happier lives.

Happiness India Project has partnered with various incredible organizations and personalities to enhance its reach. They have joined hands with Dr Madan Kataria, founder of Laughter Yoga and Laughter Yoga University, Happiness Clowns, Sanjiv Gandhi-Numeroshakti, Happiness Playlist, Happy Cards initiative, and more.

"Laughter Yoga has helped millions of people worldwide to live healthier and happier lives. And, joining hands with Happiness India Project will offer a precious combination to millions of Indians, leading to better and healthier lives ahead of them", shares Dr Kataria, founder of Laughter Yoga and Laughter Yoga University.

Roshan Roddrigues, co-founder of Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd. says, "We are privileged to be the exclusive integrated media agency of Happiness India Project and have lined up a 360-degree marketing campaign launched in a phased-out manner." The 360-degree marketing campaign on Happiness, "Happiness Week", one of its first kind globally, will involve engagement from News Channels, Print, Online News, Radio, interviews with celebrities, and more. This event has been anticipated to begin in August this year.

Apart from the Happiness Week, promotion for the festival of happiness, "Khushi Mahotsav" is also lined up for Tier 2, 3 and rural regions of the country.

