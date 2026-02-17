PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Happy Pet, India's first pet technology company, has raised a strategic investment from Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, along with his family. The investment signals strong confidence in Happy Pet's vision to modernize India's fragmented pet care ecosystem using technology, data, and design-led solutions. As pet ownership rises and pet wellness becomes a priority, Happy Pet is building a unified digital ecosystem that connects pet parents, pet businesses, and industry stakeholders on a single platform. The company's consumer portal serves as a central discovery platform for pet services, products, and industry information. Its pet parent mobile app allows users to manage medical records, set reminders, access nutritionist approved recipes, book services, arrange nearby store deliveries, and interact with an integrated AI chatbot for everyday support.

Extending its commitment to holistic care, Happy Pet offers India's most affordable pet insurance starting at just ₹3 per day*. With veterinary costs on the rise and pet insurance still largely overlooked, the initiative helps pet parents stay financially prepared. On the enterprise side, Happy Pet Tech delivers a purpose-built SaaS platform designed specifically for the pet care industry, offering tools for bookings, billing, inventory management, CRM, and customer communication through a comprehensive business management suite. The company's tech solutions are already used across India, Europe, the UAE, and Southeast Asia, highlighting strong global demand. "Technology has the power to raise care standards when applied with empathy and purpose," said Dr. Devi Shetty. "Pet care is at the beginning of a major digital shift, and Happy Pet is well positioned to lead this transformation with its thoughtful, user-centric approach."

This partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between Dr. Shetty and Happy Pet Founder Anil Reddy, who previously founded Lollypop Design Studio, a global design firm in which Dr. Shetty had also invested and mentored the team through international scale. The opportunity in the pet care sector is significant and rapidly expanding. The global pet care market is valued between USD 273 and 320 billion in 2025 and continues to expand across regions. The U.S. market alone is estimated at USD 150 to 186 billion. In India, the market is valued at approximately USD 3.7 to 3.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4 to 5 billion by 2026, driven by rising pet ownership, premiumization trends, and increasing adoption of technology enabled services.

With the new investment, Happy Pet plans to strengthen its presence across India, accelerate user acquisition and retention, expand its global SaaS footprint, and launch new technology initiatives focused on pet wellness. "With strong market momentum and the guidance of partners like Dr. Shetty, we believe pet technology in India is entering a defining phase," said Anil. "Happy Pet is committed to building a connected, reliable, and scalable ecosystem for the future of pet care." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)