Hitachi Hi-Rel's participation at ELECRAMA 2023 Expo was a GRAND SUCCESS

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited, one of the pioneers in the Indian power electronics domain, successfully participated at ELECRAMA 2023, which was held at India Expo Mart at Greater Noida, India from 18th February 2023 to 22nd February 2023. The participation was exceptional in many ways. Hitachi Hi-Rel saw an amazing response from the visitors with as many as over 1,000 quality walk-ins visiting the company booth (stall).

The curtain Raiser of Hitachi Hi-Rel Booth (Stall) was held on 18th February 2023 by Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director of Hitachi India Private Limited in the august presence of Darshan A Shah, Managing Director of Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited, Darshan N Shah (President - Sales & Marketing (Chief Sales & Marketing Officer), Ramesh Ramanand (Vice President - Research & Development and Engineering), Anirudh Brahambhatt (Vice President - Business Execution), and other Senior Officials of Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited.

There was an overwhelming response at Hitachi Hi-Rel Booth with visitors crowded from all across India and other parts of the world, which was truly showcasing a 'Powerhouse' with range of power electronics products display. Hitachi Hi-Rel's presence at ELECRAMA 2023 exhibition was very well received by visitors and business associates both, as Hitachi Hi-Rel offered finest experiences with showcase of various power electronics products i.e. UPS, VFD and Solar Inverters, senior management's presence to meet and greet visitors, product's technical information meetings and much more. Acknowledging the high numbers of visits, Hitachi Hi-Rel's presence with power electronics products display were highly appreciated by customers and business associates.

Key Product Attractions:

* Industrial UPS System - 160 kVA - i4eti Model

* Stallion Battery Charger - 24 VDC

* Low Voltage Drives -315 kW & 75 kW - SJ Series IN1

* Medium Voltage Drives - HIVECTOL HVI E & E2 Series (Prototypes)

* Grid Tied Solar String Inverters - 250 kW, 50 kW, 20 kW & 3 kW - HIVERTER Si Series

Commenting on the participation of Hitachi Hi-Rel at ELECRAMA 2023 Exhibition, Darshan A Shah, Managing Director of Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited, said, " At Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, it has been our endeavour to bring innovative technologies & products for the Power Electronics Industry. Customers and business associates have responded enthusiastically to the Hitachi Hi-Rel presence, thus making our participation in this event quite successful. After three years of pandemic, this on-site expo provided the attendees a great opportunity to witness and understand deeply our latest offerings from our UPS, Variable Frequency Drives, and Solar Inverters portfolio, all under one roof at our Hitachi Hi-Rel Booth. Our participation at this expo has been an excellent opportunity for us to interact with potential buyers to help them evaluate the right products for their applications."

With five days of high action, meeting numerous existing and potential customers with visitors, Hitachi Hi-Rel received numerous leads for various power electronics products. It was a great experience of participation at ELECRAMA 2023 with a great response. Hitachi Hi-Rel team thank all the visitors of Indian & global power industry who visited its booth at ELECRAMA 2023, admired its contribution to the Indian Power Industry and re-iterated confidence in quality of its power electronics products and services.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)