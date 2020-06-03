HurixDigital hires ex-Google Executive Sameer Bora as EVP - Operations and Delivery, to focus on the online learning needs of educational institutions

HurixDigital, one of the leading digital learning content and technology solutions providers for educational institutions, publishers and enterprises has been catering to the rising demands of educational institutions worldwide, offering innovative solutions to continue their learning journey.

HurixDigital has recently announced the appointment of Sameer Bora as EVP - Operations and Delivery. In his new role, Sameer will be responsible for overall operations and delivery excellence for Hurix.

In his previous assignment, Sameer was heading product and technology at ed-tech company, Next Education. And prior to that, he was leading content and e-commerce operations for Google India.

Sameer brings in over 20 years' experience in education technology & product management. He has an engineering degree from IIT Bombay and a management degree from ISB Hyderabad.

"We've been working relentlessly to fulfill our clients' demands during these trying times. The need for our solution has gone up manifold and we are working overtime to fast track our offerings in the form of online learning platforms, content solutions, content transformation and migration services to our clients.

I am very excited to have Sameer join us at this point in time. Sameer, with his depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities, will provide leadership to our growing team of seasoned executives and help us attain operational and delivery excellence. He will play a key role in driving growth at HURIX over the next few years," said Subrat Mohanty, CEO HurixDigital on Sameer's appointment.

Alongside content and technology solutions to aid the learning process, HurixDigital has also built an award-winning eBook platform for students - Kitaboo.

It is a cloud-based content delivery platform designed especially for publishers and institutions to create and deliver interactive eBooks on multiple devices. Kitaboo is used by ten million students from over 20 countries in more than 25 languages.

"I look forward to working with HurixDigital. The world today is changing very rapidly. Customers need partners that can provide solutions to problems they didn't know exist. HurixDigital has built strong bedrock of technology and content solutions and is poised for global growth," said Sameer Bora, the newly appointed EVP - Operations & Delivery at HurixDigital.

Hurix continues to attract and hire some of the industry's best talent with an improved focus on the needs of educational institutions, K-12 publishers and enterprise customers across the world.

The 600 plus strong team spread across locations globally, have transitioned to work from home mode during the lockdowns and continue to deliver product, technology and content solutions to customers across the world seamlessly.

