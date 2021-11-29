ICFAI Business School (IBS) continues producing leaders for tomorrow

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been making a mark in the field of delivering world-class MBA/PGPM programs across all its 9 campuses and had successfully maintained its benchmark since the time it was founded in 1995. The Business School is seasoned ever since its inception in terms of bagging awards and recognition for its excellence in its world-class academic curriculum and the operational leverage it has been providing to the students/alumni.

Recently, Business Today had surveyed recognizing a list of Best Business Schools in India, and (https://ibsindia.org) ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been felicitated as No.1 among the Business Schools in Hyderabad. This latest added honor is making headlines in the field of management studies and prospects and certainly an adherence to the rock-solid reputation which ICFAI Business School (IBS) has built for itself over the years. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is recognized as the 5th best in the entire south zone and 12th among the top 100 private management institutions across India. To add to its glory, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has also been recognized among the top 25 B- Schools in India in a survey conducted by the Ministry of Education through NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework).

Awards alone voice a lot about the objective and dynamics of the institution. Whether it is in line with the academic syllabi and curriculum, the infrastructural facility, or the cutting edge competitive environment it provides the students, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has maintained to be phenomenal in its provision in at par with the changing time and the demand.

Management studies have evolved many folds over the last two decades, and the change has been forced due to the changing pattern in the operational and functional framework of the corporate sector. ICFAI Business School (IBS) is best known for its one unique approach which is to hold the design of academic curriculum wherein more focus is given towards programs and projects in collaboration with various firms. SIP (Summer Internship Program) is generally an aspect added to every MBA program, however, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has always emphasized a lot of seriousness towards it. SIP is a part of the first-year course syllabus of the Two year MBA/PGPM program ICFAI Business School (IBS) provides, which is conducted for 14 weeks. Students undergo formal interviews and recruitment processes for the selection into the real-time projects of various firms wherein the student works under the guidance of the project manager and mentor from college. The students getting such challenging and demanding exposure wherein they are exposed to live to learn and building a synopsis over the same helps them extensively in polishing themselves on the void areas and even in exploring their strengths and weaknesses for which they are still left with an ample time to work over.

Besides continuous projects, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has certain specialized programs which are in collaboration with many national and international firms across various sectors/ industries. These programs are focused on training the students and acquainting the students across various industries, which helps them further in making bigger decisions later upon choosing the domain to themselves. Right now the corporate world is highly competitive and is ever-changing. In such a volatile environment employees who have wider knowledge, training, and understanding about multiple fortes most of the time are prioritized more, as it turns out to be cost-effective and time-effective for the firm. ICFAI Business School understands this instinct very well and so the Industry Networking curriculum initiated by it plays a substantial role in equipping the students for their near future. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has designed customized training programs in collaboration with firms like HDFC, JP Morgan Chase, Infosys, and many big names to add to the list, where the students are trained further post-placement and before joining those companies. This is a very unique curriculum where ICFAI Business School (IBS) again nuances itself in comparison to the other top management schools across the country.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) enunciates with pride that, they just don't create mere employees and workforce but are creating leaders who will be the flag bearers of the future corporate world. The MBA/ PGPM curriculum offered by ICFAI Business School is a design that constantly indulges the student in problem solving, decision-making situations through continuous case studies, group discussions, etc. Even on the root level, the project teams are reshuffled continuously with the reshuffling of the people who represent the group too. The process of responsibility handling is just not restricted to academics, instead, the Institution conducts many extra-curricular activities throughout which mileages the holistic growth of the students and takes care of the EQ development too. ICFAI Business School (IBS) emphasizes immensely on Soft Skills development which inadvertently is a primary trait of a natural leader. The B School maintains the understanding that leaders are the ones who needs to realize that his/ her employees are people and not just mere facilitators, and this basic sense of empathy blended with the right amount of channelizing is what ensures the success quotient of a team in the long run.

For more information visit (https://ibsindia.org)

(https://admissions.ibsindia.org/IBSAT2021/registration/index.asp?utm_source=PR4 & utm_medium=PRNEWSWIRE) To apply CLICK HERE

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)