PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: Lucky Brand, the iconic denim and lifestyle company known for celebrating individuality and self-expression for more than 30 years, has officially entered the Indian market through a strategic partnership with omnichannel retailer Confluxe Retail Pvt Ltd. The partnership marks the brand's first digital footprint in the country. "India is one of the most exciting markets in the world for us right now. We recognise the importance of establishing a strong local presence for Lucky Brand in these rapidly growing territories, and we look forward to forging new paths in the region," said Henry Stupp, President, EMEA-India at Authentic, owner of the Lucky Brand intellectual property.

Built on California cool, optimism, and craft-led denim, Lucky Brand enters India during a period of accelerated home and global expansion, following partnerships with global celebrities including Addison Rae (2025) and Charlie Puth (2026). "Lucky Brand has arrived in India at the right moment. A new generation here is drawn to authenticity, heritage and denim with a real point of view, which is exactly what Lucky stands for. In Confluxe, we have found a partner who understands both the brand and this market, and who can build it here with the care and long-term thinking it deserves," says Sanjeet Mehta, EVP, India, Lifestyle & Entertainment at Authentic.

For over 30 years, Lucky brand has celebrated and championed individuality and self-expression and a sense of irreverence through premium denim crafted with character. The India entry taps into the country's similar sentiment, especially among young Indians and subcultures anchored in music, outdoor recreation, and vintage clothing. "Denim in India has evolved from an everyday staple into a statement of individuality. Lucky Brand brings the perfect mix of vintage California cool and modern comfort that Indians are looking for. Confluxe is proud to partner with Authentic to introduce this iconic label to the market at such an exciting time," Rajesh Narkar, CEO and Co-founder, Confluxe Retail Private Limited.

The rollout is timed with the upcoming festive shopping season, the highest-intent purchasing window for Indian consumers. The launch collection is available at the brand's online store, luckybrand.in About Confluxe Confluxe Retail is a Bengaluru-based, technology-led commerce company building a portfolio of international fashion and lifestyle brands in India. Through its integrated operating platform, Confluxe combines brand licensing, digital commerce, omnichannel distribution, consumer analytics and agile supply chain capabilities to help global brands enter and scale in the Indian market. Founded by former Myntra and AJIO executive Rajesh Narkar and H & M India veteran Louis Coucke, Confluxe holds the exclusive licence for Lucky Brand in India. Its portfolio also includes Brazilian brand Urban Performance. The company is backed by Wavemaker Partners and Kriscore Capital.

Built in India. Built to scale commerce globally. For more information, visit confluxe.in. Follow Confluxe on LinkedIn and Instagram. About Authentic Brands Group Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand and entertainment platform that owns and invests in iconic intellectual property and cultural assets. It accelerates brands through a set of specialized businesses that combine powerful storytelling, premium content, unforgettable live experiences and global commerce. Through a network of more than 1,700 best-in-class licensees and strategic partners across 150 countries and expansive distribution, Authentic's brands drive more than $38 billion in annual systemwide sales worldwide. Authentic's diversified portfolio spans more than 50 brands and reaches nearly one billion social media followers. Its roster includes Reebok, Champion, Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe, GUESS, Care Bears, Aeropostale, Nautica,

Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Izod, Van Heusen, Dockers, Ted Baker, Hart Schaffner Marx, Vince, OVO, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Quiksilver, Spyder, Billabong, Volcom, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, Prince, Sperry and Hunter. For more information, visit corporate.authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and WeChat. About Lucky Brand WEAR LUCKY. FEEL LUCKY. Lucky Brand was founded in 1990 with a spirit of reinvention. Rooted in premium denim, Americana and self-expression, our brand is for the free-thinkers and the optimists who don't take life too seriously. Our denim and lifestyle wares portray personality through perfectly imperfect, often American heritage-inspired details that bring levity to any look or situation. Wear Lucky and make good fortune. Feel lucky, and you'll find it. Shop Lucky Brand in freestanding store locations across North America, select department stores and on luckybrand.com.

Follow Lucky Brand on Instagram, Facebook and X. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)