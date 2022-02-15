ICSE ISC semester 2 board exams dates out: Why additional sample paper releases, A must go-to resource to score maximum in 2 months

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Yesterday, on February 14 2022, CISCE had released a circular regarding the ICSE ISC Board Exam Dates of ICSE class 10 and ISC Class 12 Semester 2 Exams. According to the circular, CISCE has stated that the exams for Semester 2 would be conducted in the Last Week of April. Students can check the circular at:

(https://cisce.org//UploadedFiles/PDF/Semester%202%20Circular.pdf)

The admit cards for ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022 are expected to be released soon by the Council for The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

If you're a student in the 10th or 12th class, then you must be aware of the importance of this exam in your life.

Most students have studied and revised all of the chapters coming in the exam by this time of year.

The one crucial thing that most of the students ignore is solving questions. To get the best grades on an important exam like this, only studying chapters, and revising them, again and again, isn't enough. Students should practice as many questions as possible to gain a sense of the kind of questions they'll encounter on the exam.

This is the part where sample papers come in handy. Read more to find out how sample papers can help you in boosting your marks.

Sample papers are an excellent way to learn about the grading system, the sorts of questions given, and the test patterns. Here are a few reasons why you should solve sample question papers.

To Stay Updated with Exam Pattern:

Over the years, exam patterns keep changing, and being a student, one needs to be aware of all the changes happening. Exam anxiety is common, and if you're uncertain about the pattern and questions of the exam, your anxiety can increase further. To avoid all this, only solve the latest sample paper available as it will help you make aware of the latest pattern and all the frequently asked questions. Creating a strong understanding of the types of questions that can be asked in exams can significantly reduce stress and exam anxiety.

To Self-Assess yourself:

If you solve sample test papers regularly, you will be able to better track your success. You can also find out those subjects in which you need some improvements and those too in which you're doing well.

To make yourself more efficient:

You will be able to comprehend the test pattern and arrange your preparation properly once you begin working on the practice sample questions regularly. Doing this will boost your performance, but it will also increase your efficiency.

To learn about the Marking Scheme:

You will become familiar with the marking structure and the weighting of important chapters in the exam once you have practice test papers in your hands. This will enable you to be more organized in your preparation and devote more time to the concepts that will get you the most points. You will become familiar with the marking structure and the weighting of essential themes in the exam once you have practice test papers in your hands. This will help you to be more structured in your preparation and focus on the subjects that will gain you the most points.

To better revise all the chapters: (Practicing Additional Specimen Sample Papers Releases For ICSE ISC Semester 2 Board Exams 2022

If you read a chapter once, most probably you'll be able to understand the concepts, but if you revise them from time to time, it'll help you to recall them better. The more you revise, the chances of getting higher marks are higher. Statistics prove that those who spend enough time on revision perform better in exams compared to those who don't.

Solving mock papers helps in a comprehensive revision of everything you have studied. Students can also prepare with Additional Specimen Sample Papers Releases, the Best Seller Oswaal ICSE ISC Semester 2 Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 for Board Exams 2022. It contains all the latest typologies of MCQs And Subjective Questions, along with cognitive exam tools For Semester 2 Exam Readiness.

Final Thoughts:

Solving mock papers will give a boost to your marks. To have a better understanding of question paper patterns, try to solve question papers from previous years as well as sample papers.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books.

