PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: IFI Techsolutions Limited ("IFI Techsolutions"), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced that it has achieved the Microsoft Azure Cloud Security specialization, demonstrating its expertise in helping organizations secure, govern, and manage cloud environments on Microsoft Azure.

Awarded to Microsoft partners that meet rigorous standards for technical expertise, customer success, and delivery excellence, the specialization validates the company's ability to design and implement security-first Azure environments aligned with enterprise and regulatory requirements.

The recognition reflects proven capabilities in identity and access management, threat protection, security monitoring, and cloud governance, enabling organizations worldwide to strengthen cyber resilience, reduce risk exposure, and establish secure foundations for digital transformation.