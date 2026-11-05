PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 5: IIFL Home Finance Limited, India's leading affordable housing finance company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Sharad Kumar as its Chief Risk Officer (CRO). With over 22 years of experience across risk management, banking, financial services, strategic planning and economic research, Sharad will play a key role in further strengthening the company's risk management framework, governance standards and institutional capabilities. Sharad joins IIFL Home Finance from Bajaj Finance, where he served as Senior Head - Risk. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the enterprise risk framework, regulatory risk, regulatory analytics, stress testing, climate risk and risk governance. Prior to Bajaj Finance, Sharad held leadership positions at State Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, where he gained extensive experience across risk management, macroeconomic analysis, asset-liability management, strategic planning and regulatory compliance.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, IIFL Home Finance, said: "Strong risk governance and effective oversight are critical for sustainable growth in housing finance. Sharad's extensive experience in risk management, banking and regulatory frameworks will further strengthen our risk management capabilities and governance framework. We look forward to his contribution in reinforcing our risk functions and supporting the organisation's strategic priorities." He holds an M.Phil. and a master's degree in economics, along with CAIIB and a Certificate in Management of Banking and Finance from NIBM, Pune. He has also been a contributor to several publications on banking, financial markets and the economy. Sharad Kumar shall report to Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors, with administrative reporting to Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

As part of the transition, the current CRO will move into another senior leadership role. About IIFL Home Finance IIFL Home Finance Limited is a technology-driven, India's leading retail-focused housing finance company dedicated to supporting first-time homebuyers from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Low-Income Groups (LIG) in India. A subsidiary of IIFL Finance Ltd. (79.59% stake), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority holds the remaining (20.41% stake) as a shareholder since 2022. The company has served over 4.89 lakh customers since inception, including 3.17 lakh first-time home buyers, 1.68 lakh customers from the informal sector, and 4.62 lakh women borrowers as of 31st March 2026, reflecting its strong commitment to financial inclusion and empowerment. Operating through a wide network of 315 branches across 18 states and 2 Union Territories, IIFL Home Finance focuses on underserved and emerging geographies, including the suburbs of Tier 1 cities and Tier 2 to Tier 4 towns, with residential property serving as collateral.

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