IIITH announces Summer Research Internship on Technological Innovations (SRISHTI-22)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad, invites applications from undergraduate B.Tech in India for Summer Research Internship (SRISHTI-22) at IIIT Hyderabad from May-July 2022.
The internship program is aimed at providing sufficient exposure into theoretical and practical aspects of problems that machine learning and artificial intelligence would be better at solving. The eight week program will also delve into application domains like mobility, data systems, healthcare, buildings etc, with quite a few hands-on sessions.
An online screening test and interview would be part of selection process, which will be conducted in March 2022. Selected interns would be required to stay within the campus of IIIT Hyderabad for the entire duration. All the research interns would be eligible for a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month to cover incidental expenses for study and stay on campus.
Adequate seats would be reserved for students from under-represented regions in India, as well as for female students. The last date for receipt of application is 6 March 2022.
Selected applicants would need to be recommended by their parent institution for study and stay at IIIT Hyderabad.
Name of Program: SRISHTI-22
Duration: 8-weeks
Stipend: Rs 10,000 per month
Last date for applications: 6 March 2022.
Date of Qualifying Examination: 13 March 2022
Who can apply: Undergraduate engineering students
Website:(https://ihub-data.iiit.ac.in/programs)
The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.
Website: (https://www.iiit.ac.in)
Logo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)
