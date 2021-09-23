IIITH opens admissions for M.Tech Program in Product Design and Management

You would like to read
- IIIT Hyderabad restructures MSIT program into an online model post-covid
- Froogal - A platform that allows brands to build a solid customer base by the right customer engagement
- Zerocode Innovation launches SUPER100, the biggest no-code boot camp
- Castlight Health expands presence in India with new R & D Operations Center in Hyderabad
- Schaeffler receives Red Dot Design Award in two categories with OPTIME
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIIT Hyderabad has opened winter admissions for a new M.Tech program in Product Design and Management.
The program aims to create market and design aware technologists, product designers, product managers and startup founders conceptualize, define, design technology products and connect them with markets.
The curriculum empowers graduates to understand the convergence of technology, design, markets and the business of products. The program can lead to the creation of new products, new startups, or groom early career IT professions to become technology product managers for technology companies specifically around information technologies.
The M.Tech program includes courses around the understanding of technology products, convergence of technology, design, markets and business, product design, development and management, products from emerging technologies (research). An extended program project in the second year helps with creating product-translating ideas into deep technology products that connect with markets.
According to Prof Raghu Reddy, Head of the PDM program, "Modern-day engineers tend to be technology- and algorithm-centric and it's very rare to find people who actually understand customers. On the other hand, product managers focus more on product markets, strategies but seem to focus little on the underlying technologies, product design, and their ability to interface with product developers as well as customers. This program has a nice balance of technology, design and management with specific focus on ICT products to start with."
There are multiple channels of admissions, based on initial screening and subsequent interviews:
- Early career IT graduates/working professionals: With 1+ years of IT experience (experience may be waived in some cases). Through GATE or CEED exams.
- Startups: Through an application reviewed by an expert committee that will evaluate the idea, tech & market viability, and the founder's background.
- Industry/self-sponsored: Mid-level professionals with 5+ years experience, who are either development managers or architects or product managers, sponsored by their employers.
Application deadline 10 November 2021.
Details are available at (https://pdm.iiit.ac.in)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor