PRNewswire Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 31: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted its 14th Annual Convocation for its PhD, Two-Year MBA (Batch of 2024-26), One-Year full-time MBAs in Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches of 2025-26), on Monday, March 30, 2026, at its pristine 300-acre campus at Balicha, Udaipur. Mr. Pankaj Patel, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur, presided over the Convocation. The Convocation Address was delivered by Mr. B.S. Nagesh, Founder TRRAIN, Ex Non-EX Chairman Shoppers Stop Ltd., who was the Chief Guest of the Convocation and the concluding address by Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur. The convocation was graced by members of the Board of Governors, the Faculty & Staff of IIM Udaipur, and parents and relatives of the graduating students.

At the 14th Annual Convocation, a total of 481 students graduated, including 5 PhD students, 346 students of the Two-Year MBA (Batch 2024-26), and 130 students of the One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management and the One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (Batch 2025-26). In his welcome address, Mr. Pankaj Patel, Chairman, IIM Udaipur, highlighted the Institute's continued rise as a globally recognised, research-driven business school. He noted that IIM Udaipur remains the only Indian Institute of Management to feature in the Financial Times Masters in Management Global Ranking for seven consecutive years, along with its consistent presence in the QS World University Rankings.

The Chairman underscored a major academic milestone, with 11 faculty publications in prestigious UTD-24 and FT-50 journals in a single year, and highlighted key initiatives such as the launch of the Executive PhD programme and India's first bilingual BBA programme aligned with New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He also emphasised the Institute's growing global footprint through its exclusive partnership with Harvard Business Impact for worldwide case distribution. Congratulating the graduating students, the Chairman said, "You are the very reason IIM Udaipur exists. As you step into the next phase of your journey, remember that management is not merely a profession, but a responsibility to shape organisations, communities, and society with integrity and purpose."

Reaffirming the Institute's commitment to excellence, he added that IIM Udaipur will continue to advance impactful research, global academic standards, and leadership development for a rapidly evolving world. Addressing the 14th annual convocation at IIM Udaipur, Mr. B.S. Nagesh, Founder TRRAIN, Ex Non-EX Chairman Shoppers Stop Ltd., shared insights from his professional journey, highlighting the importance of humility, continuous learning, and purpose-driven leadership. He emphasised that long-term success is built on customer-centricity, respect for every role within an organisation, and the ability to embrace feedback. Urging graduates to remain grounded and adaptable, he noted that acknowledging one's limitations is often the first step toward meaningful growth. He said, "As you step into the world, remember that each of you will play many roles, and in every role, you have an opportunity to serve. Service is not just about helping others--it is about performing your responsibilities with integrity, commitment, and purpose. No matter how big your ambitions are, never lose sight of the people around you--your colleagues, your teams, your customers--because it is respect for every individual that builds strong organisations and lasting success. Dream big, so big that even if you fall short, you will still achieve something meaningful. Stay curious, stay grounded, and remain open to feedback, because that is what will keep you evolving. The future will demand collaboration, humility, and adaptability, and those who embrace these values will lead. As you join the global community of leaders and professionals, always remember that success is not only measured by what you achieve, but by the impact you create and the lives you touch along the way."

In his concluding address, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, said, "This convocation marks not an end, but the beginning of a lifelong journey of purpose and possibility. Your time at the Institution has been a truly transformational experience, one that has equipped you not just with knowledge but with the mindset to lead, adapt, and excel. As you step forward, I urge you to remain relentless in your pursuit of learning, growth, and excellence. You now join a distinguished and ever-growing network of IIM Udaipur alumni, an integral community that shapes the institute's legacy and future. We look forward to your continued engagement, leadership, and mentorship as you go on to make a meaningful impact in the world."

IIM Udaipur celebrated the outstanding academic achievements of the students from the graduating batch. Ayushi Shukla, Divya Manchanda, Patil Nilesh Suresh, Nitin Jain, and Siddharth PK were conferred with the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree, marking a significant academic milestone. Among the MBA programs, few students were recognised for their exceptional scholastic performance: - Two-Year MBA Program: Amruta Patil, Nilta Sood, Anuj Sharma and Aadhiraj More were honoured with Gold Medals for belonging to the top 1% of their batch. - One-Year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM): Akhilesh Choudhari was awarded the Gold Medal for academic excellence. - One-Year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM): Amey D. P. Deshprabhu received the Gold Medal for academic excellence.

In addition to scholastic achievements, special awards were presented to students for their outstanding contributions and leadership: - JM Financial Centre for Financial Research Merit Award: Kuldeep Anjana was honoured as the best finance student in the 2-year MBA program. - Shreeram Life Insurance Award: Amruta Patil received the award for securing the first rank in the 2-year MBA program. - Manhattan Award for Woman in Supply Chain: Aarushi Singla (One-Year MBA GSCM) was recognised as the top female candidate. The institute also recognised exemplary all-round performance: - IIM Udaipur Award for Best MBA All-Rounder (Two-Year MBA): Amruta Patil. - IIM Udaipur Award for Best One-Year MBA All-Rounder: Reshav Gupta.

These awards reflect IIM Udaipur's commitment to fostering academic rigour, leadership, and excellence across diverse management disciplines. About IIM Udaipur IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2026, IIM Udaipur continues to maintain its listing for the 7th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

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