NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25: IIRIS Consulting Pvt Ltd today announced the official launch of IntelliTracker, a purpose-built monitoring platform designed to help banks and financial institutions manage fraud-related and law enforcement case lifecycles with structured visibility and RBI FMR 1-4-aligned reporting readiness. The product was recently showcased at the India AI Impact Expo 2026, drawing strong interest from industry stakeholders. Commenting on the launch, Dr. Vikram Singh, Advisory Leader at IIRIS, Former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, and a National Security Expert, said, "Fraud cases often move through complex, multi-layered law enforcement processes that require disciplined tracking and coordination. Institutions need structured visibility into these movements to ensure accountability and regulatory confidence. IntelliTracker brings much-needed digitisation and monitoring discipline to this interface between banks and enforcement agencies."

IntelliTracker envisions addressing the structural visibility gap by digitising case monitoring across the full lifecycle, from complaint registration to investigation tracking, court proceedings, and case closure. The platform aims to provide structured categorisation, continuous status tracking, and RBI-aligned documentation to support informed decision-making and regulatory compliance. Mr Garry Singh, President, IIRIS, stated, "IntelliTracker is a masterpiece that will not only act as a great tool for monitoring and analysis, but also will aid higher efficacy in compliance and closure of cases; thus making business more robust." Banks today manage thousands of fraud complaints registered across multiple jurisdictions. Case updates are often fragmented across portals, departments, and physical follow-ups. Monitoring tends to be periodic rather than continuous, while regulatory reporting remains manual and reactive. The absence of a unified, current view increases operational strain and compliance exposure.

IntelliTracker addresses this gap through - End-to-end lifecycle monitoring from complaint registration to closure readiness - Structured case categorisation and prioritisation - Continuous status validation across jurisdictions - Digitised documentation and audit trails - Role-based dashboards for operations, compliance, and leadership - RBI FMR 1-4-aligned report generation with timeline awareness (7/15/30/90-day requirements) IntelliTracker does not replace legal authority or enforcement processes. Instead, it enables structured monitoring, data-backed visibility, and reporting readiness, ensuring that final review remains fully under the bank's control. The platform is now available for institutional deployment. The platform is designed to provide banks with a unified, real-time view of police-registered fraud cases while maintaining full institutional control over decision-making and enforcement actions.

