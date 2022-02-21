India Global Forum - The New India Inc. to be held in Bengaluru for the first time ever on 7-8 March 2022

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Global Forum will kick off its 2022 series of international events with 'The New India Inc.' that will be hosted in Bengaluru on 7 and 8 March.
The Forum will mark the growth trajectory of India powered by new-age businesses as the country celebrates 75 years of independence. It will open doors to a global audience for incisive global discussion and lively debate over two stimulating days at the Taj West End, Bengaluru.
The sessions will help set a global agenda for India with wide-ranging themes like Cultural Economy and Creative Industries, Education and Skills, Diplomacy for Business, India's Digital Transformation in Numbers, The Changing Face of Global Diplomacy, Financing India's Global Future, Women in Leadership, and Taking the Transformation Further amongst others.
With participation already confirmed from three of India's senior ministers, unicorn founders, investors and leading women entrepreneurs, the Forum will enhance dynamic alliances with world-class talent, technology, and networking to achieve long-term global influence. Participants can book for in-person or virtual participation at India Global Forum.
Commenting on the event, Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said, "India Global Forum has developed an international reputation of offering the most engaging and enriching conversations, high-impact networking, high-profile speakers, and special workshops. India Global Forum is where India meets the World, and the World meets India. As India heralds a new era of entrepreneurship and innovation, IGF's The New India Inc. will showcase India as the world's next big growth engine "
High profile speakers so far confirmed at India Global Forum Bengaluru include:
* Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Government of India
* Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT, Government of India
* Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Verse Innovation
* Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education
* Nitin Agarwal, Co-Founder, GlobalBees
* Varun Dua, Co-Founder, Acko
* Suumit Shah, Co-Founder, Dukaan
* Smita Deorah, Co-Founder & COO, LEAD School
* Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd
Past speakers at India Global Forum include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, Michael Bloomberg, Gautam Adani, HRH Prince of Wales, and Sunil Bharti Mittal.
The full list of speakers can be accessed here IndiaGlobalForum2022Speakers.
For more information on the event, click here: IndiaGlobalForum.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
