VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: G Square Housing, India's largest plotted developer, has announced its entry into Maharashtra, marking its first major expansion beyond South India. The company will commence operations in Navi Mumbai and Pune, with developments spanning residential and industrial plotted projects.

Founded in 2012 by Mr. Bala Ramajayam, G Square Housing has developed more than 125 projects across 20+ cities, spanning over 5,000 acres and welcoming more than 20,000 families into its communities. The company has also received 17 awards for its work in the real estate sector.

With its presence already established across Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, G Square has projects across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Pollachi, Hosur, Mysuru and Hyderabad, among other locations.