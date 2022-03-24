InfoVision hives off its Product Incubation Lab - Digit7

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): InfoVision Inc, a leading global digital services company announced the launch of Digit7 as an independent entity.

Digit7 was incubated by InfoVision with a vision of solving key business challenges through deployment of edge technologies and leveraging its deep industry expertise.

"The launch of Digit7 marks an important step in its evolution," said Raman Kovelamudi, Co-founder, InfoVision. "Last 2 years have seen the solutions mature with product-market fits getting established. The idea that we had is now ready to build its own market, brand, client, and partner ecosystem - and we are thrilled by this prospect."

Digit7 is home to innovatively engineered and transformative products and platforms including -

* The Smart Self-Checkout Store, D-Grab, provides an automated cashier-less shopping experience

* An AI-based auto-image annotation platform, TagSquare, built with a synthetic image data generator

The company has an impressive pipeline of products being engineered by a specialist team of AI/ML experts, Data Scientists, Solution and Technical Architects.

The Digit7 Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Chithrai Mani, a transformational and visionary leader as the Chief Executive Officer. A charismatic leader with over 17 years of cross-industry experience, has been instrumental in driving innovation and digital transformation for Fortune 500 Companies. Chithrai was previously the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at InfoVision Inc.

"The speed of technology evolution in the past decade and particularly in the last 2 years have made technology as the most important differentiator for businesses - every company has to be a technology led company," said Chithrai Mani, CEO, Digit7. "We aim to enable businesses get that technology edge with our products."

