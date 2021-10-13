INIFD students designed sets of designer fashion shows at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/Target Media): Interior Design Students of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), the largest network of Design Institutes designed sets of leading fashion designer shows during the recently concluded FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

INIFD is the only student body that is giving such an opportunity to its existing Interior Design students at India's only official Fashion week being held in Mumbai.

INIFD for the last 6 seasons has been providing its interior design students with a direct chance to design sets of designer shows, at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week where eminent Designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rajesh Pratap Singh to name a few, unveil their collections at this coveted Fashion Week.

The 5 INIFD Interior Design students worked with the team of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week throughout the Event, on all 5 Days, Simran Badani of INIFD Indore, Vishnu Priya of INIFD Patna, SamruddhiMewada of INIFD Pune Koregaon Park, Rachana Dinesh Nayak of INIFD Panvel, Vinita Shewakramani of INIFD Ajmer designed sets for the top Fashion Designers during this 5-day premier fashion and lifestyle event of India.

INIFD Interior Designers exhibited their design skills by translating the theme into a uniquely designed venue while understanding the need of the designer and the entire set elevating the synergy in harmony to create a perfect ambience for a successful show.

Anil Khosla, Global CEO of INIFD, introduced these budding student designers to the media at the conclusion of the Lakme Fashion Week. Khosla said, "INIFD is the only Design institute in India which gives chance to its existing students to design sets at the official, world-renowned Fashion Week - Lakme Fashion Week, direct from their classrooms these designers showcase their creative talent to mesmerise the elite audience."

"This unique platform provides exposure and experience to the interior design students while working under the able guidance of industry experts, adding value to their portfolios and giving a kick-start to their careers besides getting recognition & media publicity," said Khosla.

He further added that "INIFD Chief mentor Twinkle Khanna, Manish Malhotra & IIID have been vital in enriching and guiding the creative talents of the interior design students enabling them to be abreast with the much-appreciated design trends, they also bring to our institution a perspective & experience that is one of a kind. Khosla said INIFD is the only institute in India that gives it's Interior Design students a chance to work under top global Interior Designers at World Famous Global Interior Design Expo at London Called Decorex held every year in London Fashion Week."

The final selection of INIFD Interior student designers to design Ramp & sets at Lakme Fashion Week was done during Nationwide 'The Design Festival'. The Design Festival is a unique and exclusive platform by INIFD & RISE worldwide where eminent jury members select INIFD Interior design students, for direct entry to Lakme Fashion Week.

These 5 student Interior designers were selected from over 5000 entries received from INIFD students pan India and RISE Worldwide selected one student each from 75 premium Centres of INIFD. A jury comprising top Interior Designers like Nain Belliappa, Ar. Suvrita Bhardwaj, Gayathri Padmam, Noopur Shah, and Disha Bhavsar, Media heads like Shefalee Vasudev and TV & OTT personality Neeraj Gaba selected one winner from each zone who was later mentored by Design experts - Bikram Singh & BaneetMarwah for set designing at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

INIFD revolutionizes the entire field of Design education in the country, keeping in sync with today's rapidly changing dynamics of the interior design World. Over the years INIFD has established a strong global presence and has emerged as the largest network of design Institutes that have been instrumental in taking Fashion & Interior Design education and training to the next level by giving an opportunity to its existing students to showcase their skills & creativity at 3 official world-renowned Fashion Weeks which includes INIFD Presents GenNext & INIFD Launchpad at Lakme Fashion Week in India, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. Website:(https://www.nifd.net)

