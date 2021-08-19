Innovation meets Fashion - JACK & JONES presents UNMATCHED

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Two experiences that style enthusiasts swear by are owning one-of-a-kind pieces that are a true extension of who they really are and the legendary in store experience, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic waves.
There is a longing to experience offline shopping in the new world order of all things online. To fill this gap, JACK & JONES from BESTSELLER India presents UNMATCHED - a high on trend collection that marries personalization, customization and made-to-order with an innovative virtual store experience.
This is high street fashion in a way never attempted before. Every single piece is made-to-order, promoting sustainability in a small way.
The UNMATCHED collection presents three main themes: Chaotic Void, Vandal Activism and Workshop. Each distinct in their own way for the inimitable personalities of today's generation.
Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head- BESTSELLER India says, "JACK & JONES UNMATCHED is a trend setter and front runner in the fashion retail industry with a revolution that transcends all boundaries of high street fashion.Personalization, customization, country's very first virtual store and some never seen before fashion is made possible with UNMATCHED. With this collection, we're taking big leaps in innovation and small steps towards a sustainable future as it is a made-to-order line. I have been closely involved in the creation of UNMATCHED and really hope our excitement is matched by our shoppers' response."
Customers can now don their creative hats to design their own apparel by mixing and matching key elements of garments such as neck designs, different colors of denim in various fits and choosing between a variety of t-shirt prints & colors -to create their very own UNMATCHED piece. All of this while being able to even personalize every garment by adding initials.
JACK & JONES UNMATCHED offers trendy t-shirts, hoodies & sweatshirts, denim products and trousers in a palette of pop colours, white, grey and black. The new range provides a sense of control, flexibility and freedom to mix-and-match items, exuding a fashion personality unlike any other.
The new collection launched on August 18th, 2021and is available at (https://unmatched.jackjones.in) Click on Studio to check out the virtual store.
