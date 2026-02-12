PRNewswire Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 12: Inntot Technologies Pvt. Ltd. today announced that its Software-Defined Radio (SDR) technology has crossed two million deployments, doubling its footprint in the automotive market within a year, a milestone that underscores the growing shift from chip-based radio decoders to software-defined architectures in vehicle cockpits. The rapid scale-up reflects automakers' shift toward cost-efficient, multi-standard digital radio platforms designed for global deployment and continuous software-based upgrades. Since joining Visteon in 2025, Inntot has continued to advance its software-defined radio (SDR) and in-cabin audio IP solutions. As part of Visteon - a global leader in automotive cockpit technology - Inntot's expertise is now embedded within a broader digital cockpit portfolio, supporting the expansion of its solutions across global vehicle platforms while maintaining its existing brand and organizational structure.

"Crossing two million SDR deployments validates our focus on building automotive-grade SDR that performs at scale," said Rajith Nair, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Inntot Technologies. "With this capability now part of a broader digital cockpit platform, we are well positioned to expand across more vehicle programs." Prasanth Thankappan, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, added, "Our engineering choices were driven by automotive fundamentals--fast time-to-audio, consistent reception, and predictable performance. This milestone confirms that those fundamentals stand up in real-world deployment." The milestone reflects growing adoption by multiple automakers, supported by close collaboration with automotive tech suppliers. Inntot's SDR solutions are now production-proven alternatives to traditional radio decoder chips, enabling cost-efficient, software-defined digital radio architectures.

About Inntot Inntot is a leading Software-Defined Radio (SDR) and In-Cabin Audio Technology company. Inntot's SDR IP portfolio supports Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB/DAB+), Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM), China Digital Radio (CDR), HD Radio, DTS AutoStage, and RadioDNS. The company holds 12 granted patents in the digital radio domain and is a member of the NASSCOM Deep Tech Club. Inntot is a member of WorldDAB and its technical committee and DRM Consortium and its technical committee. Inntot is also the winner of Digital Radio Mondiale Enterprise Award 2020. To know more, visit https://www.inntot.com/ About Visteon Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit www.visteon.com.

Inntot Contacts Media: info@inntot.com Visteon Contacts Media: Media@Visteon.com Investors: Investors@Visteon.com