Intersoft Data Labs's MD, Sandeep Passey Contributes Rs 20 lakh to CM Haryana CSR Fund

Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Chandigarh [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): Sandeep Passey, Managing Director, Intersoft Data Labs & Solutions Pvt Ltd, handed over a Demand Draft of Rs 20,00,000 to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for public welfare under the company's CSR programme. Jaswant Yadav and Arvind Yadav were also present on this occasion. The company has its head office at Bestech Tower, Sector 48 in Gurgaon.

Sandeep Passey said, "This is our way of helping the nation and society. Intersoft Data Labs exports software and provides financial assistance to organizations working for the welfare of children, humans and street animals. Over the past 18 years, the company has partnered with global organizations across a range of verticals including financial, healthcare, education, retail and hospitality services."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

