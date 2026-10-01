PNN New Delhi [India], September 30: What happens when business decisions have to be made in a changing market place? MBA and BBA students at Invertis University, Bareilly got an opportunity to experience real business challenges through CESIM Simulation Workshop organised on September 10, 2026, at the University Seminar Hall.The workshop introduced students to simulation based learning, giving students a practical setting to apply business concepts, assess situations and understand how strategic decisions can influence business performance. The workshop was conducted by Mr. Rohan Jugran, Head Business Operations, CESIM India, who guided the students through business simulation exercises and shared insights from the industry.

Through the simulation based activities the students were able to work on scenarios that required them to analyse the market, understand the competition, plan their own strategies and make decisions as a team. The exercises helped them to see how different business choices could yield different results in a market that was constantly fluctuating. Instead of restricting business strategy to just theory and classroom discussions, the students were able to apply their understanding to real life scenarios and make decisions keeping in mind their possible repercussions on the functioning of their potential business. The session was also attended by Prof Y.D.S. Arya (Vice Chancellor), Prof Manish Gupta, Dean Management, Dr. Ankita Tandon, HOD MBA and faculty coordinator Dr Viksit Tripathi.

For MBA and BBA students, this provided a practical way to understand the inter related nature of business decisions. A decision related to strategy or competition does not work in isolation, it can influence how a business responds to the market and performs against competitors. The simulation environment allowed students to explore these challenges in a structured and engaging manner. The workshop also strengthened the focus on experiential and industry oriented learning for management students. By working through simulated business challenges, students were encouraged to look beyond theoretical answers and develop a more analytical approach to market concepts. The activities were focused on key management skills including strategic planning, competitive analysis, teamwork and decision making. The teamwork also encouraged the students to exchange ideas, evaluate different perspectives and reach a collective decision.

The industry perspective shared by Mr. Jugran further linked the simulation exercises with the way businesses operate in real world environments. For students preparing for their careers in management, such an exposure can enable them to better understand the importance of analysing situations before making strategic choices. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Viksit Tripathi. Through the CESIM Simulation Workshop, Invertis University offered MBA and BBA students with an opportunity to experience business strategy through practical decision making. The initiative gave an industry-oriented dimension to management education, enabling the students to learn, analyse, collaborate and make decisions in a simulated competitive business environment.

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