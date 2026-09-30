Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands in Saudi after emergency; hijacking ruled out

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after declaring an emergency, raising concerns about a possible hijacking.

However, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later said the incident was not believed to be a hijacking, Reuters reported.

The Flydubai FZ1073 flight, carrying around 180 passengers, was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it declared an emergency and turned back while flying over northern Saudi Arabia, The Jerusalem Post reported. Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled towards the aircraft amid concerns that the incident could be linked to a hijacking, the report said.

The incident reportedly began when the two pilots got into a fight while the aircraft was in flight, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Following the incident, Netanyahu convened a security meeting with defence officials, according to the report.