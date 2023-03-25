It's India's moment to set the pace on global issues: IGF Annual Summit 2023 to be held in New Delhi

India Global Forum Annual Summit 2023 to be held in New Delhi on March 27

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Global Forum (IGF) today announced that its flagship Annual Summit will be held in New Delhi on March 27, 2023 with the theme of 'Setting the Pace'. The day long summit, featuring 30 themes and 500+ participants, will bring together founders, business leaders, policy makers and investors to deliberate on how India can set the pace in a world embracing rapid change. The event is sponsored by Standard Chartered and VFS Global and Deloitte are the Knowledge Partners.

Featuring a unique 3-in-1 format, the IGF Annual Summit will host business leaders, policymakers and rising stars at:

- IGF Zones - 35+ innovative concurrent Roundtables discussing the big questions on issues including:

* Technology and Innovation

* Sustainability

* Diversity and Inclusion

* Trade and Investment and much more

- The Forum - keynote plenary sessions with leading p from government and business

- The IGF Studio - with incisive broadcast content across key global topics including leadership, geopolitics, climate, technology and much more

Commenting on the event, Professor Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said, "The world is changing like never before. It is India's moment to set the pace on global issues. What looked impossible earlier is now not just feasible but is really the next frontier. Even as the world is faced with myriad challenges, India continues to rise. At a moment like this, the IGF Annual Summit will bring together leaders and changemakers to deliberate on how India can Set the Pace in the coming years."

Notable speakers include:

- Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India

- Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India

- Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India

- Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India

- Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India

Some of the most notable Roundtables include:

- Setting the pace on the future of social media: Building from India for the world with Koo

- Setting the pace on Building for Bharat with Cloud Services with Google Cloud

- Setting the Pace on Transition to Net Zero with Bloomberg Asia

- Setting the Pace for Diversity and Inclusion with Sequoia Capital

- Germany-India: Setting the Pace in Science and Technology with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

- UK-India: Setting the Pace on Trade and Investment Opportunities British High Commission

- New Zealand-India: Setting the Pace on India-NZ Trade and Investment Relations with the New Zealand High Commission

- I2U2 - Setting the Pace as a Force Multiplier for Innovation with Ambassador of Israel

- Setting the Pace on Foreign Direct Investment with Sorin Investments

- Setting the Pace for Climate Tech B Capital

- Setting the Pace on Web3 with Coinbase

(https://www.indiaglobalforum.com/Setting-the-pace/index.html) Click here to access the full list of speakers. For more information on the event, (https://indiaglobalforum.com/Setting-the-pace/index.html) click here.

IGF is the agenda-setting forum for international business and global leaders. It offers a selection of platforms that international corporates and policymakers can leverage to interact with stakeholders in their sectors and geographies of strategic importance. Our platforms range from large global events to invite-only, intimate conversations and analysis, interviews and thought leadership through our media assets.

For more information please visit (https://indiaglobalforum.com).

