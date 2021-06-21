iTeltronics recognised at IMC Digital Technology Awards 2020 for iScribe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI/PNN): Bengaluru-based iTeltronics was awarded a certificate of recognition at the prestigious IMC Digital Technology Awards 2020 for its innovative product iScribe, which helps teachers and students to write on a paper with a pen and the same getting digitised instantly.

The IMC Digital Technology Awards recognise the innovations by the IT industry and the digital transformation of organisations across a broad spectrum. An eminent jury selected the winners, and the awards were bestowed on IT companies and end-users of IT for technological solutions and transformative applications.

iTeltronics, founded in October 2019, was awarded the certificate in the small sector category in the category of emerging technologies. Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji awarded the certificate to the company at a virtual event on June 17.

"The recognition at the IMC Digital Technology Awards marks a major milestone in our journey and inspires us to innovate further," said PS Moorthy, CEO, iTeltronics, Bengaluru.

With funding from Angel Investor UNI-M Ventures, and mentoring by Gunavanth Vaid, iTeltronics launched iScribe, an innovative product that gives 'Chalk and Talk' experience using normal pen and paper to teachers and students during virtual classes.

Launched in July 2020, just months after the COVID-19 outbreak, iScribe was designed and developed in India. The product has transformed the way of teaching for more than 3,000 teachers and faculties, including those from premier institutions such as the IIT, IIIT, NIT, IISC, IISER besides other engineering colleges, degree colleges, major tutorials, and schools, etc.

"While technology cannot replace teachers, iScribe creates the physical classroom experience even in virtual classes. It also allows the students to grasp much better," said PS Moorthy, CEO, iTeltronics.

The product is available on Amazon and through their authorised Channel Partners across India.

For more information, kindly visit (https://www.iteltronics.com)

