Jade Global is certified Great Place to Work

You would like to read
- Leena AI introduces Workplace App on Microsoft Teams so Organizations can create a Safer Return to Work
- Wrogn's Parent Company Universal Sportsbiz names Filmmaker Karan Johar as Chief Creative Advisor
- Great Place to Work® India and Monster.com - A partnership that will determine the future of workplace culture in India
- Great Place to Work® India announces India's Best NGOs to Work For™ 2021
- Medtronic India is now Great Place to Work-Certified from November 2021 to November 2022
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Jade Global, a premier Advisory, Software Services and IT Outsourcing company, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™.
The prestigious award is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at (https://bit.ly/3tSF0iG) Jade Global. Over 92 percent of employees whole-heartedly attested to Jade Global being a Great Place to Work.
"This certification is a testament to our commitment to build a great company," said Jade Global Founder and CEO, Karan Yaramada. "Our number one belief is that our strength comes from our people. We respect everyone and embrace our differences. We are inclusive, unbiased and empower each other to achieve our highest potential. We are most successful as a team. I am proud of my team and their commitment and passion to make a difference and stand out."
In today's demanding workplace, employees are constantly being asked to change, improve and learn new skills. With the regular implementation of best practices, Jade Global has been able to establish its culture of trust, transparency, innovation, and fun into its work environment. The certification is a true recognition of that culture.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor