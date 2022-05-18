Kaahe Jaage Mohan starring Ashlesha Savant is out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/PNN): Kahe Jaage Mohan, starring Ashlesha Savant recently won a special mention in the 12th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival is out. The video is directed by Prakhar Gautam, sung by Sanaa Garde, and Dhruv K Singhal has given music.

The song has also been screened in Munich Music Video Awards and International Music Awards, and it got a special mention in the International Sound Video Awards, Prague, in the Best Asian Video category.

Kaahe Jaage Mohan stems from concern for a loved one or for humanity in general and the lack of rest. The song is in RAAG Bhairav and talks about how rest or sleep is the least priority in the modern, demanding world. The song draws from the symbolism of Meera and Mohan, which forms the essence of Raag Bhairav. The song is interpreted in a modern-day context while maintaining the analogies of Mohan and Meera. The song also draws upon how it would benefit nature to restore its peace if we could sleep for some time.

Ashlesha shares her music debut, "Kaahe jaage Mohan is a soulful song. When I first heard this song, I knew I wanted to be a part of something so special. Working with the entire team of Parindey storytellers was such an exhilarating experience; the whole team was so enthusiastic and spunky yet so talented. These days classical music has somewhere lost the inherent value it holds in our

Indian culture. Mankind has lost itself in this race for survival. And that's what we have tried to do in the video. I hope this essence reaches and resonates with everyone."

Meghna Aggrawal shot the video in Gurgaon at Content Studios. The song has been edited by Enosh Kumar and colored by Sandeep Bajpai. The Parindey Storytellers team included Executive producers Jashandeep Singh, Amit Kala and Bhavy Jangra, along with the Creative producers, which had Anmol Bhyana, Saratt Bothrra, Anil Gulani, Harshit Singh, Devershi Srivastava, Shashwat Garg, Priyanka Gupta, Ritika Gupta. Nishchay Singh and Agnideep Bhowmick.The makeup and hair was handled by Supriti Batra. The song was recorded at Red Mandolin Studios and included musicians like Mrugyani Pavgi, Navreen Kaur, and flutist Bhagwan.

Prakhar, Lyricist and Director, feel the music is especially close to him since it resonates with human convergence in the 21st century. He states," The song depicts the mental state of a modern-day human being where he is prioritizing everything other than rest. Mythology has professed to see Mohan in every human being we see. The protagonist goes through pressures of modern lifestyle which has deadlines, social media, technology intrusion in every aspect of daily life and have deprived her of mental peace,sukoon."

The singer's debut is a dream come true for her; she felt the joy she had never felt before. The composer had a heartfelt moment when he made the music; as per him, words and music had to blend so that one gets lost and feels something repeatedly striking with emptiness.

The song is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.

